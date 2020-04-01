For those who love purloining the latest celeb-approved look, then Vestiaire Collective's celebrity sale is one to put on your radar — and fast. The savings event is plucking dozens of pre-loved pieces from your favorite It-girls' closets, and making them available online for a fraction of the price. Vestiaire Collective isn't turning any profit on the sale — instead, they'll be giving 100% of the proceeds to a COVID-19 relief organization of the donor's choosing, both small and large. With closets as far-flung as Kate Moss' in London and Sania Claus Demina's in Sweden, you can shop offerings supporting organizations at the local and global levels.

Included in the sale, West World's Thandie Newton is donating several pairs of Saint Laurent stilettos, which are selling out as quickly as you'd expect. There's also slinky evening wear pulled straight from Charlotte Tilbury's closet, including a Temperley London silk maxi that's equal parts chic and cozy. Of all the closets on offer, Vestiaire co-founder Fanny Moizant's is the one to watch — the "expert" seller's inventory is replete with rare finds (emerald Valentino Garavani ankle booties; mustard faux fur coats from Stand Studio). Unfortunately, Moss' super-chic leopard coat was, of course, an instant sellout — but fingers are crossed that more could still be coming from the '90s runway muse.

Courtesy of Anna Dello Russo Courtesy of Camille Charriere

Each purchase benefits a different organization of the celebrity's choosing — with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Italian Lombardia Region Fundraising included in the roundup. Several contributors from the hard-hit Italy region are stepping up in droves, including Anna Dello Russo, the Italian editor-at-large of Vogue — who happens to be selling Bottega Veneta platform heels for just $252. So if you only shop one sale in the age of coronavirus, let this be it.

While spending time inside, a little shopping — for a cause — is sure to brighten your week, while also giving you something to look forward to stepping out in. For the fully-stocked offering (and stocked, it is), be sure to head to Vestiaire Collective's site. Continue, ahead for key styles, the closets they're pulled from, and what organization they're benefitting.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.