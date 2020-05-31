Summer is officially on the way, and on May 28, Kate Moss and daughter Lila Grace Moss went for a sunny stroll in London. For the mother-daughter quality time, the former supermodel opted for a black shift midi dress with lace trim. The breezy style appears polished but comfortable, making it the ideal transitional piece to slowly get back to life in while maintaining all the comfort of the loungewear you've likely gotten used to.

Moss accessorized the airy dress with some oversized Prada frames and a pair of leather ballerina flats from Repetto. The staple footwear is always a must to have on hand for any given occasion and, luckily, her exact pair just happens to be on sale at Ssense. The 46-year-old finished the effortless look with some gold hardware: a pair of chunky hoops and stacked bangles up her arm.

When the model is spotted with her daughter, you have to do a double take. Ah, to be offspring to a supermodel with strong genes. The two have been making appearances together lately and even sat front row at Dior next to the Beckhams back in February. So it comes as no surprise that the heiress to supermodel royalty is working on her own modeling career. The 17-year-old just recently covered V Magazine's new summer issue.

BACKGRID

Kate Moss's breezy black dress is the perfect summer staple, and you'll find a handful of similar styles ahead. A casual number like Charo Ruiz Ibiza's off-the-shoulder design allows for a range of styling, from up to down. Or, if you can find an excuse, opt for a super luxe version of the lace-trimmed maxi style like Roberto Cavalli's that could double as black-tie attire with the right styling. On the other hand, Miguelina's lace coverup is ideal for looking effortlessly polished at backyard hangs all summer long.

