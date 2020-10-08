Cindy. Naomi. Linda. Christy. In the 1990s, you only needed to say these first names for everyone to know who you were talking about. The industry’s It girls of the time took the world by storm — and at that point, fashion’s biggest supermodels needed no introduction. Now, they’re coming to your small screen in a new documentary series, The Supermodels. These four runway icons (also known as the “supers”) are about to give you an inside look at how they paved the way for the modeling industry, making fashion what you know it as today.

Barbara Kopple’s The Supermodels — which will debut on Apple TV+ — is taking a deep dive into the glamorous world of ‘90s fashion through the eyes of its biggest players. Crawford, Campbell, Evangelista, and Turlington reunite in the Academy Award-winning director’s latest project to tell their stories from the beginning. According to Variety, the docuseries will follow the models’ journeys to becoming the most famous names in fashion.

Each star shared the news with excitement on social media, hoping that The Supermodels will inspire young women with a new perspective on pursuing the fashion industry in addition to showcasing their careers. “To finally have the opportunity to tell our story in collaboration with the team at Imagine, and under the direction of Barbara Kopple, is as exciting for us as we hope it will be for viewers,” Evangelista said in an Instagram post. “I would love for people to see this as a celebration not only of our individual stories, but also the power of friendship, dreams, and perseverance.”

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Rose Hartman/WireImage/Getty Images

Precise details on what’s included in The Supermodels have yet to be revealed, but you can trust that it’ll cover everything from intimate backstage moments and memorable appearances to red carpets and Hollywood parties. Of course, you’ll also get a healthy dose of nostalgic ‘90s fashion trends.

Since the height of their careers, each of these fashion legends has gone on to lead equally impactful lives as activists, philanthropists, and entrepreneurs. In 2005, Campbell founded the nonprofit organization, Fashion For Relief, which works with the fashion industry to support organizations like Time’s Up and CARE. In 2010, Turlington founded Every Mother Counts to advocate for safer pregnancies and childbirths around the world. On the business side, Evangelista recently took on the role of vice president and creative director of beauty brand Erasa. Crawford has also explored the business world, launching the skincare brand Meaningful Beauty in 2005, as well as a furniture collection.

While fashion’s iconic supermodels have since pursued things beyond the industry that launched them into stardom, it’s safe to say revisiting their careers is bringing a new level of excitement. Keep an eye out for the launch of The Supermodels, which will be on Apple TV+ soon.