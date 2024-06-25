Just when you thought everyone who wanted a short-hair summer had already gone for the big chop, here comes Lily Collins with a late entry — but one of the best in recent memory. It’s a daring move to turn up on a major red carper with a dramatic hair transformation, but when has Collins ever been the type of star who plays things too aesthetically safe? Instead, she took the MaXXXine movie premiere as a prime opportunity to showcase a sharp, sleek new style that immediately added heaps of retro charm to her already-excellent look. Collins’ bob haircut meant sacrificing tons of long, warm brown hair, but the end result seems more than worth it.

The actor teased the new look hours before it was actually unveiled, sharing a pair of long-haired self-portraits on Instagram with the caption, “Good(bye) hair day….” Her fans and followers surmised she was cooking up something major with longtime stylist Gregory Russell, but weren’t sure exactly what to expect. The comment section was filled with speculation about the return of her gamine pixie cut or maybe a mid-length chop — the bob, debuted later on the red carpet that evening, proved to be a fun surprise.

At the movie premiere, Collins showed off the cut, which falls about an inch or so past her chin. It’s considered the classic length for a bob, neither too short nor long enough to fall into lob territory. She and Russell emphasized its shape by styling it in a deep side part with a swooping bang, angling the ends into a sharp point that accentuates the star’s jawline. It looks so charmingly vintage on its own, but the fact that it’s such a departure from Collins’ usual elbow-length waves gives it such a fresh, modern undercurrent.

Collins is, of course, no stranger to an aesthetic 180, but she’s been working her simple yet sophisticated longer hair for a while now. Other stars, however, have been signing up for short hair by the boatload. Already this year, Jessica Biel, Priyanka Chopra, Megan Fox, and Rihanna have shown off close-cropped looks, all of which were tailored to each star’s individual style. Collins’ own bob certainly fits the bill, a stunning reflection of her own personal taste.