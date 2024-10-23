And just like that, Halloween is literally a week away. If you have last-minute party plans — or simply haven’t gotten around to thinking about a costume because, life — you’re in luck. This year’s biggest pop culture moments are both great outfit options and, more importantly, very easy to put together. In fact, you may have a few of these in your closet already.

Quite possibly the biggest no-brainer comes courtesy of FX’s The Bear. With the show’s third season still lingering on the minds of so many, give the people what they want by channeling your inner Carmy or Syd. The beauty of this look is that it’s about as comfy as it gets, consisting of jeans, a T-shirt, and a blue apron. Done and done.

For Emily In Paris fans, the show’s lead protagonist is also a cinch to replicate. All you need is a plaid skirt suit and red beret and you’re all set. Just be sure to brush off your Americanized French.

And music fans can also rejoice as singers like Sabrina Carpenter and Beyoncé are also top picks for Halloween this year. Just reach for that candy-colored mini dress or your favorite pair of cowboy boots to build out the respective looks.

Ahead, peruse some of the biggest pop culture-inspired looks of the year and consider your Halloween plans made.

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice’s Lydia Deetz

Warner Bros. Pictures

The highly anticipated sequel to the cult ‘90s film is arguably 2024’s biggest blockbuster. Much of its appeal is how true to the original it is, especially in the fashion department. In addition to Beetlejuice’s signature striped suite, Lydia Deetz’s red wedding dress makes another appearance, solidifying its icon status in the zeitgeist. Get the look easily with a red lace gown and spiky updo.

The Bear’s Carmy Berzatto or Sydney Adamu

Courtesy of FX

It doesn’t get much easier than Carmy or Syd. Just through a basic blue apron over your favorite T-shirt, jeans, and sneakers and grab a frying pan to drive the look home. If you’re channeling Sydney, add in a brightly printed hair scarf.

Taylor Swift

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

If you can’t escape Taylor Swift’s constant presence at the Chief’s games, you might as well join her. Lean into the singer’s shameless devotion to Travis Kelce by rocking an oversized Kansas City tee with thigh-high black boots and top things off with T-Swift’s signature red lip.

Wicked’s Elphaba or Glinda

Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Although the movie has yet to hit theaters, the craze around Wicked’s star duo is already in full force. Pay your own homage with your BFF or on your own with an all-black, pointy hat-infused look for Elphaba or a sugary sweet pink gown and tiara for Glinda.

Sabrina Carpenter

Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone/Getty Images

The “Espresso” vibes are still going strong for Halloween, so why not join in on the fun? Recreate Carpenter’s now-famous performance uniform of candy-colored mini dresses, knee-high metallic boots, and playful chokers. Extra points if you throw in an espresso cup prop.

Emily In Paris’ Emily Cooper

Netflix

Say what you will about Emily In Paris’ plot, but the fashion is truly a feast for the eyes. Embrace the fun Parisian style with a plaid skirt set, Mary Janes, and (of course) a bright red beret.

Cowboy Carter Beyoncé

This was truly the year of Beyoncé, whose Cowboy Carter album singlehandedly put Western wear on on the fashion map. While the singer’s patriotic chaps will be hard to source, an all-white jumpsuit ill do the trick when layered over red and blue accents and topped off with an official Cowboy Carter sash and festive hat.