Whether or not you’re an avid movie or TV viewer, there’s no doubt that this year’s on-screen lineup is packed with fashion muses. For starters, Blake Lively just finished up her floral-heavy press tour for It Ends With Us, complete with archival Versace (formerly worn by Britney Spears) and coquette-ish ensembles galore. Then, there’s the newest addition to the Beetlejuice troupe — Jenna Ortega, who just kicked off her promo trail for the highly-anticipated sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in vintage Vivienne Westwood, no less. But wait — there’s more. On August 14, fashion enthusiasts were blessed with red carpet looks from the Emily in Paris cast — setting an ultra-stylish tone for the recently-released Season 4.

Even though the entire series takes place in Paris, the initial premiere was shown at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood. The L.A. hotspot was completely transformed to accompany the Netflix hit’s glam girly aesthetic — the baby pink staircase was the pièce de résistance. Emily Cooper herself, Lily Collins, was one of the first stars to make a grand entrance on Wednesday evening. The A-lister brought the peplum renaissance to the pink carpet in a custom two-piece set from Armani Privé. Shortly after Collins posed for photographers, Ashley Park (who plays Mindy Chen) arrived — dressed in a maximalist moment straight out of her character’s closet. While Camille Razat was noticeably absent from the celebrity circuit, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu held down the fort in a fresh-off-the-runway Schiaparelli gown — a fitting selection given she frequently attends the atelier’s soirées.

And in true Emily in Paris fashion, the applause-worthy outfits didn’t stop there. Keep scrolling for the best celebrity looks at the Emily in Paris Season 4 Part One premiere. While you’re at it, go binge the first five episodes before the rest drop on September 12.

Lily Collins

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The leading lady of Emily in Paris was a vision in custom Armani Privé. Both pieces were adorned with black reflective sequins from head-to-toe. The strapless bodice flared out at the waist in a peplum shape while her floor-length skirt was semi-sheer in a geometric grid pattern. She continued the monochromatic theme with black pointy pumps from Manolo Blahnik. From there, the A-lister accessorized with drop earrings and a matching diamond ring courtesy of Cartier.

Ashley Park

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Broadway star matched her co-stars sartorial energy in a mesh one-shoulder gown from L.A.-based atelier, Lever Couture. The most notable embellishments were the intricate drapery, the hip-high slit, and the voluminous shoulder accent. Her silver sky-high platforms looked sleek alongside her Pandora drop earrings, tennis bracelet, and diamond rings.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Leroy-Beaulieu, who plays the PR pro Sylvie, sourced Schiaparelli for her Emily in Paris premiere attire. Impressively, she got her hands on a couture number from the label’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. The entire high-low dress was covered in various rhinestones and sequins, while the structured hips connected to cloaked fringe. On the accessories front, Leroy-Beaulieu chose the same steel-toe mules as the original model and upped the bedazzled ante with a chunky bracelet and dangly earrings.

Coco Jones

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

The former Disney Channel actor took a surreal approach to method dressing in a T-shirt dress from Jean Paul Gaultier 3D-printed with the Eiffel Tower. Jones let the graphic mini grab all the worthy attention and opted for minimal accessories, including strappy sandals, oversized hoop earrings, and a few diamond rings.

Taylor Hill

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

The model gave off serious Audrey Hepburn vibes in a black-and-white maxi dress adorned with retro-looking ruffles and classic polka-dots. She added to the Old Hollywood Glamour energy with slingback black pumps and her short bob with bangs.

Alessia Cara

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The “Here” singer clearly got the black-and-white memo as she styled a floor-length maxi dress covered in various curved lines. She added a splash of color to her final ‘fit via fiery red heels that peeped out from underneath her dress’ hem.

Nastia Liukin

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Just a few days after jetting back to America from Paris (the Olympic gymnast was there for the Paris games), Liukin turned heads on the baby pink carpet. Underneath an entirely see-through long-sleeve dress in nude mesh, she popped on black statement underwear and matching heels for extra drama.

Allison Holker

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The professional dancer and So You Think You Can Dance judge surprised fans at the Emily in Paris event in an all-black look. Much like Liukin, her tulle button-down top was sheer alongside her sultry leather mini skirt, a matching Chanel bag, silver hoop earrings, and black rhinestone-topped heels.