Between her viral on-stage looks, globe-spanning tour with Taylor Swift, and wildly, ridiculously catchy songs, it’s shaping up to be a Sabrina Carpenter summer, everyone. Even if you’re somehow magically impervious to the charms of “Espresso,” chances are your For Your Page is still inundated with how-tos on achieving her rosy blush or a shopping guide on where to source her now-trademark platform heels. Her latest signature beauty touch, though, is about to be just as big. Spotted at her BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2024 performance in England, Carpenter’s white chrome nails actually combine two of summer’s top manicure trends and turn them into one very recreation-worthy manicure. Fortunately for fans, her glam team is sharing details on how anyone can get the look at home.

It’s pretty universally accepted that once the warm weather rolls in, so do the bright white manicures. They’re summery, match every garment you own, and glorify every skin tone out there — it’s part of why the color is so beloved by stars like Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez. Carpenter loves the look too, seamlessly incorporating it into her BBC performance. She opted for a shimmery chrome finish, which happened to match both her retro go-go boots and the gleaming jewels studding her handheld microphone.

Carpenter had the pearlescent polish layered over what appear to be her own natural nails, short and softly squared off for a hybrid-style shape. It was revealed on Instagram that celebrity manicurist Michelle Humphrey is behind the look, sharing that she used Bio Sculpture Gel Polish in the shade Donna to nail it. While the brand’s site is restricted to account-holding beauty pros only, the specific color is described as a “filmy white” — that’s what gives it the pearly, milky finish.

To get Carpenter’s summery manicure at home, there are a few options. You can seek out a creamy white polish that has a touch of iridescence included right in the formula, or you can go for a classic blanc and simply layer a touch of chrome powder over it. Most pros apply the finely-milled powder with an old school, sponge-style eyeshadow applicator, rubbing it right into the dried nail polish before finishing the whole nail with a glossy topcoat.

Shop a few editor-approved favorite below to get started.