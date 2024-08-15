As much as fashion enthusiasts love the elaborate costumes of TV shows like Bridgerton, Wednesday, and Queen Charlotte, they’re unfortunately not always suitable for everyday wear. Emily In Paris, on the other hand, delivers achievable outfit inspo from the second you start binge-watching. And if you’ve ever wanted to copy the show’s enviable ensembles, now’s your chance. During Season 4’s premiere episode, Vestiaire Collective pops up in the Emily in Paris plot as Emily’s bestie, Mindy Chen (played by Ashley Park) discovers the luxury online retailer. Alongside its leading role in the new season, the platform curated a collection of designer pieces inspired by the hit Netflix series. The best part? The drop is available to shop right now.

Once Part One of the ten-episode season hit Netflix at midnight on August 15, longtime Emily in Paris devotees immediately started binging. One of the first challenges introduced in Season 4 is when Mindy and her band can’t afford to pay for their Eurovision performance (casual). While her bandmates suggest asking Mindy’s rich boyfriend Nico for some cash, Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins) introduces her to Vestiaire Collective as a way to make money by selling some of her luxe looks. Toward the end of episode one, Mindy arrives at Vestiaire Collective, and within seconds, she’s traded in her vintage pink Balmain blazer dress complete with gold buttons and white trimming for €3,258.

Courtesy of Netflix

With the rise in vintage attire on the red carpet (hi, Zendaya), this collaboration comes at the perfect time in the cultural zeitgeist. “This partnership marks a significant milestone towards the integration of circular fashion into mainstream programs, and reflects the importance of the fashion resale market today,” says Fanny Moizant, co-founder and president of Vestiaire Collective. However, according to the brand, the Emily in Paris costume designer Marylin Fitoussi isn’t an archival novice. "Even before our feature on this new season, many of the outfits from previous episodes have been sourced on Vestiaire Collective, so when the opportunity to be featured on the show came up, we felt it was a great fit,” shared Samina Virk, US CEO of Vestiaire Collective.

The brand hopes this partnership encourages viewers to give resale shopping and selling a chance, especially if their goal is to achieve Emily and Mindy’s unique style approaches. “Mindy’s predicament and the solution that Vestiaire Collective provided is a truly relatable moment that would resonate with everyone,” Virk added. “We hope that audiences discover our platform and how shopping resale really is the best way to develop your own individual sense of style.”

To celebrate the on-screen feature, Vestiaire Collective launched a series of initiatives to welcome new members, like Mindy, to its platform. First, the brand removed all seller fees, which means “sellers earn the most when selling on the platform.” What’s more, first-time listers can also earn money to shop on Vestiaire Collective through the new List and Earn promotion. Basically, the more pieces you sell, the more money you get back (you could receive up to $300). But wait — there’s more. As mentioned, Vestiaire Collective also curated an exclusive collection that embodies the youthful and fashion-forward spirit of the show — bringing to life the characters you love. Thanks to this edit, Emily in Paris lovers can now shop over 900 legitimate designer pieces inspired by the rom-com. The online retailer offers three separate categories: The “Star of the Show” Closet, The “Chic Parisienne” Closet, and The “Bold Best Friend” Closet. Some fan-favorite designs include an Alaïa checkered blouse, a floral Saint Laurent catsuit, monogrammed Gucci platform loafers, a tropical Celine mini halter-neck dress, and so much more.

If you haven’t binged the new season, consider this your sign to get on that ASAP. Once you press play, get your hands on some Emily-approved ‘fits via Vestiaire Collective’s special drops. Shop some pieces from TZR’s wishlist below.