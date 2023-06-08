One shouldn’t overlook the styling potential of a really good pair of shades as they zhuzh up every outfit in a blink of an eye and, you know, shield your peepers from the intense UV rays. If you needed an excuse to splurge on new frames for summer, look to the celebrity crowd for shopping inspo. It seems like every A-lister got the memo to buy Lanvin’s cat-eye sunglasses because the style is ruling Hollywood as of late. The $300 accessory comes in hues like ivory, black, and red while the sleek silhouette showcases the French fashion house’s logo on the temple. Most celebs, however, seem to favorite the white colorway.

Shay Mitchell was perhaps the first adopter of these cat-eye frames, as she wore them on June 3 while relaxing on a lavish yacht. The Béis founder styled the sunnies with a breezy crochet maxi dress and a straw Fendi bag. This week, Emma Roberts, too, co-signed Lanvin’s new frames via an #OOTD post on Instagram. For her beach look, the stylish actor donned a cropped graphic tee from the Mango and Simon Miller collab, blue striped Elkin pants, and Prada fisherman sandals.

Then there was Sofia Richie Grainge, who took her summery outfit in a more elevated direction — she is in her quiet luxury era after all — by teaming the ivory sunnies with a black button-down and printed maxi skirt from Dior’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection. The Hollywood darling accessorized the ensemble with understated black velvet Tom Ford sandals and sparkly Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Lanvin’s new shades aren’t the only pairs reigning supreme amongst the celeb set this summer though. Take Courrèges Tech sunglasses, for instance, which are a Hailey Bieber favorite — so much so that she owns them in two colors. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has taken a liking to Anine Bing’s Indio Sunglasses, and just rocked the frames while out and about in New York City last week.

While the designer ivory sunnies are currently sold out (likely thanks to stars like Roberts and Richie Grainge), you can still shop them in the aforementioned colors. And if you need some styling direction, pick up a few celebrity-approved pieces below, too.