It’s been quite the spring for Taylor Swift. In the last several months, she has traversed country — stopping in states including Arizona, Texas, and New Jersey — for her Eras Tour, all while (we assume) working her way through a breakup with actor Joe Alwyn. And while Swift has not publicly commented on the split herself, we can’t help but notice the singer’s style certainly seems to have shifted in a cooler, downtown direction ever since the rumors began to swirl. Her look on May 31st reflects this new vibe as well: Swift wore black Anine Bing sandals and sunglasses that color-coordinated with her belted dress. She then styled out the look with a vintage gold Cartier necklace (fun fact: a similar one recently sold for $27,000 on 1stDibs) and a Mansur Gavriel Bag — Swift was the embodiment of the single girl on the go.

The beauty of Tay’s all black outfit, which she wore while out and about in New York City right after her string of Met Life Stadium shows, is that while all the components work together in harmony, they also are adaptable enough to mix and match with what you already own. This editor is already imaging how cute the maxi silhouette would look with a slouchy sweater thrown on top, or the delightful way in which the slides would pair with relaxed denim shorts (which are, FYI, another emerging Swift staple these days). Meanwhile, the sunglasses are so wonderfully versatile, it feels almost silly to point out that they’d work with anything.

Gotham/GC Images

Should you be interested in recreating Swift’s entire off-duty look, or simply want to snag a key piece or two, the TZR team has shopped out every item below — including her exact shoes, purse, and shades, which are still available… for now.