One perk of being a fashion editor is that I often get the scoop on industry intel before it’s officially announced. And while I’m professionally obligated to not to publicly share said information, that doesn’t stop me from talking about the most hotly anticipated drops with my co-workers. The new Simon Miller x Mango collaboration, in particular, has been a major source of conversation around the office lately — everyone has been thoroughly looking forward to the launch, which synergistically mixes the West Coast label’s playful, color-happy aesthetic with the Spanish chain’s sleek, runway-inspired vibe. It’s an L.A.-meets-Mallorca moment, if you will.

On May 21, the moment we’ve been waiting for finally arrived: The two popular retailers officially dropped their selection of limited-edition pieces, and we were one of the first groups to try on the items in real time. Every TZR editor claimed a different piece to experiment with, from a going-out little black dress and platform sandals to a logo crop top and emerald fringe dress. The general consensus is that the capsule lineup, which runs from $35 to $399, contains more than enough designs to satisfy everyone’s personal style. If you’re wondering what pieces are worth purchasing ASAP — and which you should think on a little longer — scroll ahead to find our candid thoughts on the looks.

A Party LBD

Courtesy of Maggie Haddad

“I’m usually more of a midi dress kind of gal, but I’m glad I pushed myself out of my comfort zone with this LBD. The knotted details are playful and chic, and although the dress is long-sleeved, the fabric is cooling and breathable, making it summer-appropriate. Platform sandals are my favorite warm-weather footwear because they keep my feet elevated from the NYC sidewalks and are still comfortable and easy to walk in. I love how versatile this pair is — they can be worn with everything from summer dresses to boxer shorts and a T-shirt. — Maggie Haddad, senior social media strategist, TZR

A Strapless Top + Jeans

Courtesy of Amanda Ross

“Fun prints and bright colors are my summertime non-negotiables, so I knew this strapless top was the one for me. The bandeau design is a little longer and free-flowing, so it doesn’t feel overly beachy and skin-baring. Because I’m practically allergic to feeling too formal, I wanted to break up the tropical pattern in the top with some basic mom jeans — the little top/big pants combination is an infallible look. That said, the brand’s sizing was a little inconsistent for me (this top was a US 8, but felt more like a 14 on me), so check your measurements accordingly and keep the receipt, but nothing beats the ease of a lightweight, breezy top come summer.” — Amanda Ross, beauty editor, TZR

A Crop Top + Denim Skirt

Courtesy of Jessica Fields

“I swear by a few summer staples year after year that make getting dressed feel like a cinch: slip dresses, mule sandals, and, last but certainly not least, a great graphic tee. With that said, I was instantly drawn to this cool tank featuring one of my go-to summer colors: tangerine. Despite being a tad too big, the cropped style and cute citrus print made my denim skirt —a staple that was heavily in my rotation throughout fall and winter — feel just seasonal enough for the warm months on the horizon. Effortless and a breeze to put together, I can easily see this top working with shorts, jeans, or my favorite silky bias cut skirts to deliver a variety of looks all season long.” — Jessica Fields, beauty writer, TZR

A Striped Knit Set

Courtesy of Samantha Scott

“As soon as I saw this bag and knit set from the collab, I knew I had to have them. The co-ord looks great together, but I can wear the top as a dress if I wanted to, while the pants will pair perfectly with a one-piece swimsuit or bikini top for vacations. I love how they pool around my feet, but I’ll probably go for a higher heel or a flatform next time to avoid them dragging on the ground or worse, getting caught in my shoes. I usually avoid bags this small — I like to have all my things — but this sturdy number fits the essentials (phone, glasses, wallet, keys) and of course picks up the yellow in the set. I completed the look with my going-out gold hoops, name plate necklace, and go-to thong heel sandals. — Samantha Scott, newsletter editor + strategist

A Fringe Green Dress

Courtesy of Copelyn Bengel

“This green, fringe number makes for the ideal vacation outfit, wedding guest look, or just a dinner dress. I wore it to a summer wedding this weekend styled with lavender platforms and a pair of oversized frames. [If you’re thinking about purchasing this piece], I would opt to size down due to the weight of the knit as it makes the dress feel more oversized and pulls down. I styled my look with this adorable little shell bag that taps into the mermaidcore trend.” — Copelyn Bengel, accessories editor

A Striped Miniskirt + Button-Down

Angela Melero

“I’m not gonna lie, this skirt is much shorter than I expected — even on my petite 5’3” frame. That said, it’s easily balanced out with a breezy, oversized button-down and bubble-like flats. I’m headed to Bali in a couple weeks for vacation, and this outfit is definitely coming with me. It’s fun, colorful, and super laid-back, especially when paired with punchy pink sunnies from Em On Holiday and a textured bag. Also, the skirt’s wraparound, button waist makes it perfect for layering over a swimsuit. Looks like I’ll be showing a lot of leg this summer!” — Angela Melero, executive editor, TZR

A Black Dress + Platform Sandals

Courtesy of Alison Syrett

“Before buying this dress you must know: It is not in any way, shape, or form, bra-friendly. So do not add it to your wardrobe unless you are prepared to go au naturale underneath or, as was the case with me, have an adventure with boob tape. Once you have your undergarment situation (or lack thereof) sorted, however, the beauty of the fringey knit number is that it’s enough of a look that it doesn’t need much more than a great part of shoes — I felt, in the true spirit of Simon Miller, platforms worked best — and perhaps a statement earring. Size-wise, I think I’d go down if I was to order again, as the material was very stretchy and covered in a heavy fringe that pulled it downwards. (For reference: I’m usually a size small or medium depending on the fit, but I always order up if I haven’t tried something on because I prefer slouchy to overly tight.) That said, I will definitely be pulling this out of my closet again for various cocktail hours this summer, and any occasion that involves dancing — the skirt has great movement!” - Alison Syrett, deputy fashion editor, TZR