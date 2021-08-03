Lady Gaga Is Singlehandedly Bringing Back This '80s Makeup Trend

If it wasn’t obvious from the infinite varieties of plastic beaded necklaces, scores of claw clips, and utter ubiquity of tiny-framed sunglasses, the beauty and fashion worlds are caught in a blended late ‘90s-early ‘00s renaissance. But Lady Gaga’s never been one to follow trends — she just starts her own. Kicking up publicity for her upcoming jazz album and the highly anticipated release of House of Gucci, Gaga’s been treating fans to a near-daily parade of street style looks that include some of the best hair and makeup moments in recent memory. This week, Lady Gaga’s frosty pink lipstick, ‘80s-inspired and gleaming, stole the show and surely inspired more than a few people to try out a Dynasty-esque lip finish for themselves.

The lipstick itself is a bright, mid-toned rose pink with just enough frost and shimmer to reflect light off Gaga’s lips — making them appear moisturized and fuller in the process. Teamed up with her ladylike French twist, some cat-eye sunglasses, and pinstriped power suit, Gaga looked ready to stage a billion-dollar business takeover of an incredibly chic fictional company. Her throwback-inspired lipstick, the only real pop of color in Gaga’s otherwise muted outfit, gets all the glory.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

It’s not a bad time to be invested in Lady Gaga’s street style. Lately, she’s been vacillating between the avant-garde styles and costumes she built her name on and prim-and-proper vintage homages. Ever the chameleon, Gaga can do both with ease — often on the same day. For her recent more buttoned-up styles, Lady Gaga appears to favor late ‘80s and mid-’90s aesthetics like high collars and balloon sleeves, which might be a nod to the time period in which the imminent House of Gucci takes place.

If pink isn’t quite your thing but you’re still interested in trying out the pearlescent trend, there are frosty nudes, peaches, beiges, red, purples — anything with that signature icy finish will give the same ‘80s effect. Or, for a shortcut, just top a lipstick you already love with a frosty gloss. As for Gaga, keep your eyes peeled for her next big beauty moment, surely only days away.

