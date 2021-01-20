It's been a year marked mostly by sweatpants, so to say Lady Gaga's inauguration look is a welcome change of pace is not an exaggeration. Unsurprisingly, Gaga went full, diva glam for her performance of the national anthem at President Joe Biden's long-awaited inauguration this morning. Clad in a custom Schiaparelli haute couture look, comprised of a black, collarless, blazer-esque top bedecked with a dramatically oversized gold dove brooch and a very full poppy-red ballgown skirt, Gaga's look was just the dose of excitement needed to kick off an exciting day.

Of course, once she got to the podium, most of the focus was on her beauty look — red lips (Haus Laboratories, most likely) and her crown-like hair style, a blonde braided crown with a black ribbon (complementing the top of the outfit) weaved in. The ribbon was tied at the back with red flowers (complementing the skirt). Gaga's brows were dark and bold and her lashes thick and black, making the overall look even more striking.

PATRICK SEMANSKY/AFP/Getty Images

Gaga later added a white double-breasted wool coat and coordinating mask (because, of course), both by Alaia.

Courtesy of Alaia

Gaga's been bringing the looks since arriving in DC yesterday, when she posted from the Capitol in an all-white look and hair reminiscent of Princess Leia, writing, "I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance, not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol."

Both looks managed to bring the glam expected from a diva like Gaga, while feeling elegant enough for the occasion.