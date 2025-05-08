In the two years since Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet started dating, they’ve kept their public appearances to a minimum. Even though the power couple has attended the Academy Awards, the BAFTAs, and even a New York Knicks game together, they’ve snuck into each A-list affair, avoiding step-and-repeat moments. Since the Met Gala is a celebrity-favorite fête to confirm a new relationship, fans hoped they’d go red carpet official at the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” event, but alas, Jenner walked alone. On that first Wednesday post-Met, however, she joined her boyfriend (in Schiaparelli, no less) at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome, Italy, which marked their first carpet appearance as a couple.

Before Chalamet was honored with the prestigious David Speciale award, the A-listers posed for photographers inside Cinecitta Studios. Of course, the Dune actor looked dapper in an all-black Tom Ford suit, but it was Jenner’s elevated evening-wear that stole the show. Continuing her LBD streak from previous award shows (all supporting Chalamet), the Kylie Cosmetics founder donned a body-hugging gown from Schiaparelli Fall/Winter 2025, which debuted just two months ago. Fresh from the Paris Fashion Week show, creative director Daniel Roseberry’s design featured long, thin straps, a U-shaped neckline, and an elongated train. Once she turned around, Jenner revealed the straps actually crossed at the back. If you look closely enough, you’ll see the Schiaparelli style is textured with distressed thread in the atelier’s emblematic codes. As seen on the recent catwalk, the timeless train covered her footwear, but knowing Jenner, she opted for pointy pumps, also in black.

On the accessories front, the 27-year-old sourced the same Schiaparelli show for mismatched earrings, decorated with mother-of-pearl beads. One gold earring ascended up her ear, while a pearl pendant hung below. The other jewel was a simple stud. Jenner’s carry-all of the evening was from — you guessed it — the Roseberry-led label embroidered in gold with a key lock at the center.

If you keep tabs on the celebrity set, you know Jenner and Chalamet made the rounds this award season. One common theme at each ceremony? Jenner turned heads in a luxe LBD. First, at the Santa Barbara Film Festival on Feb. 11, she embraced her affinity for vintage in a halter-neck Alaïa LBD circa 1998. Then, a few days later at the BAFTA Film Awards, she continued her archival streak with a sparkly sheer dress from John Galliano Spring 1995. Finally, at the Academy Awards in March, she proved just how versatile LBDs are in a custom crystal-covered version from Miu Miu.

All this to say? Jenner is certainly in her LBD era, but no two looks are exactly the same. Now that Chalamet and Jenner are Hollywood official, it’s only a matter of time before the two return to the red carpet. So, stay tuned to TZR for details on the it girl’s next noir number.