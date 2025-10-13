Back in the early 2010s, Kylie Jenner was known by her Snapchat username, a moniker that became somewhat of an alter ego: King Kylie. It wasn’t just a username, though; it was a full-on persona. Think strong contour, bold brows, and black hair with teal tips. It was definitely a vibe, and now, almost a decade later, it looks like Jenner is bringing King Kylie back – kind of.

Jenner is celebrating 10 years of Kylie Cosmetics with a “King Kylie” Collection, which includes a couple of her original matte Lip Kit shades, metallic lip glosses, and an eyeshadow palette inspired by her signature teal hair color. Speaking of the hair: in a campaign video launched exclusively on Snapchat — a part two for a video she made for the original lip gloss launch in 2016 — and in behind-the-scenes photos shared on Instagram, Jenner is seen sporting long, jet-black waves with vivid teal streaks throughout, a direct nod to her early aesthetic. Her hair starts off sleek toward the top and gradually grows more tousled and textured toward the ends, adding dimension and creating effortless movement. The teal shade peeks through the darker top layers, also giving the style some more depth. It’s a nostalgic revival with a modern twist, proof that the King Kylie era never really left — it has just evolved.

Jenner isn’t the only one in her family experimenting with a new look. Her mom, Kris Jenner, caused a stir when she revealed a striking platinum blonde bob — a sharp contrast to her trademark black pixie. Bold beauty moves clearly run in the family.