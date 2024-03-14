Kylie Jenner’s known many aesthetic eras through her young life, but are any so as culturally impactful as her mid-2010s style? Think back to the period and you’ll remember colorful wigs, bold, makeup, and Coachella-influenced everything that trickled down through social media, becoming wildly influential. Every now and then, Jenner likes to reach into the archives and pull a look from the past. But with her latest video, though, you might just feel like you’ve taken a trip back in time too. Jenner’s 2017 makeup tutorial is taking TikTok users back to the block brows, matte lip liner, and extreme contouring that helped define the era. Truth be told, it’s more than a little nostalgia inducing — all that’s missing is a a cotton candy-blue wig and a LuMee phone case to help document it.

In the tutorial, Jenner covers every trend that had the world in a chokehold back in the day, starting first with the thick, squared-off brows that absolutely no one could resist during the period when The Chainsmokers ruled the world. She even helped define them further by applying an outline of lighter-colored concealer after using both a pencil and a pomade. For eyeshadow, you already know she blended exclusively warm-toned browns and tans through her lids, with a massive wing for lift and drama. What’s next, a black leather cord-style choker? The Snapchat dog filter?

No 2017-era makeup look is complete without stark, heavy contour strong enough to make anyone look sculpted. To modern-day Jenner’s credit, though, she uses a very light hand on this section, explaining that she’s baking the highlighted areas with powder for extra authenticity. You already know the next step — yes, indeed, she whips out an original Kylie Lip Kit in a matte shade of dusty rose, carefully overlining her mouth just like she taught the world to do nearly seven years ago. After popping on a pair of falsies to simulate lash extensions, she dusts the high points of her face with some shimmer, and she’s all done.

The look is a fun one, but the best part of this whole recreation concept might just be the subsequent video she posted, mugging for the camera in her 2017 makeup with a Terror Jr track playing in the background. Famously, fans speculated that Jenner herself could be the rapper back in the day, making the song addition such a hilarious, winking touch.

All in all, Jenner’s video is a fun reminder that every trend will eventually fade — looking at you, gelled-up brows — but that doesn’t mean you can’t lean wholeheartedly into the moment. Sooner or later, it all comes back around.