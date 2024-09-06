The air just felt different in 2015, right? It was all dogface Snapchat fillers, blocky brows, and Drake singles, and yet somehow everything felt a little bit better. Another thing uniting the masses? Kylie Jenner’s rise to prominence. Sure, she’s been famous since grade school, but as a newly-minted adult, she came crashing into the public consciousness armed with only a lip kit and a series of ever-changing wig colors — that’s all she needed to be become the most talked-about Kardashain-Jenner sister, though. Now, nearly 10 years after its debut, Jenner’s blue hair is back. To say that her fans are pumped might be a bit of an understatment, too. With a simple photodump, she’s got her comment section riled up with cries of, “King Kylie is back!” and “get an industrial piercing again.” Could Jenner make candy-colored hair trend again just in time for fall?

Jenner posted a series of photos with the new hair color on Instagram, punnily captioned, “Teal the end of time.” It’s the same rich, green-tinted blue she wore streaked through her hair for a while in the mid-2010s, but this time, it looks like it’s a wig rather than a true dye job — especially because her sister, Khloe Kardashian, commented, “I’m not falling for this anymore.”

It seems like Jenner’s been feeling the nostalgia rush lately, too. Even outside of this blue-haired moment, she’s played homage to some of her most iconic looks from the past several times this year already. There was her pink wig — one of her most-worn hair colors through the King Kylie era — as well as a viral TikTok tutorial in which she recreated her typical day-to-day look from 2017. Of course, it had to include matte foundation, strong brows, tons of bronzer, and over-lined lips.

Jenner’s original blue hair in 2015. Tommaso Boddi/WireImage/Getty Images

It’s hard to believe that this is all referencing something nearly a decade gone — it feels like it all went by so quickly, yet happened so long ago. One thing that hasn’t really wavered? Jenner’s imapct in general. It’s only gotten bigger and she’s evolved with the times.