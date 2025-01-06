Minimalist nail lovers rejoice: If one singular beauty trend was solidified at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, it’s naked nails. Or as they’re more recently being called, the “mannequin manicure.” Stars like Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Cate Blanchett, Emma Stone, and more A-listers attended the annual event on Jan. 5th with this updated take on classic nude nails, but it was Angelina Jolie’s spin on the look that stood out from the pack.

So what exactly is the so-called mannequin manicure? What differentiates these from a more basic nude is the fact that the polishes used are more sheer and glossy than creamy and opaque. And whereas the traditional nude mani is typically a few shades different (whether lighter, deeper, more pink, etc) from the wearer’s skin tone, this nearly naked effect is achieved by selecting more seamless shades. So far fans of the versatile yet modern look include Jennifer Lopez and Dua Lipa, but Jolie’s nail artist Elle Gerstein included a few subtle details that prove there are even more ways to wear it.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

For starters, whereas most of the aforementioned Golden Globes attendees who wore similar nail styles opted for shorter lengths (one of the biggest nail trends in the last few years), the Maria star kept her nails longer with a tapered almond shape. Gerstein also created an ombré effect using Aprés Nails in “Maybe...” , a translucent nude from the brand’s Light & Shadow Sheer Gel Couleur collection (and the go-to shade in the Maleficent actor’s holiday nail combo), at the base and transitioning to a clear tip. For a perfectly flawless and super hydrated finish to this “no makeup mani”, the nail artist applied Winter Returns cuticle serum.

“My inspo was to keep her nails sheer yet icy,” Gerstein said in an Instagram caption posted the next morning. The overall effect was a perfect pairing with Jolie’s sparkling silver beadedAlexander McQueen dress — but the beauty of this type of mani is that it can go with so many different looks, from casual to black tie.