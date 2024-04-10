March was a real whirlwind for Kylie Jenner. In case you didn’t hear, the 26-year-old added two new brands to her ever-growing empire — a canned vodka soda company, Sprinter, as well as her first-ever fragrance, Cosmic Kylie Jenner. Now, though, the entrepreneur is out of office, having the most glamorous spring break. Yes, instead of taking business meetings, Jenner is currently getting some much-deserved R&R in Turks and Caicos. And in typical Kardashian-Jenner fashion, the beauty mogul is documenting the tropical getaway, including her incredible vacation wardrobe.

According to her Instagram, Jenner touched down in the Caribbean island on Sunday. Her first post of the trip? Oh, you know, just a snap of her archival Chanel bikini. “Back in paradise,” the caption read. Coming from the label’s Spring/Summer 1995 collection, her two-piece look was sourced from celebrity-favorite shop Tab Vintage. A fun sartorial tidbit: The fabulous bikini was originally modeled by none other than Claudia Schiffer in the fashion house’s ‘95 campaign.

Of course, Jenner brought more than just one swimsuit along for the sunny getaway. A skimpy, citrusy orange look also made appearance on her social media feed. The itty-bitty bikini was styled with a sleek gold body chain as well as a Cartier watch and coordinating bracelet.

Bikinis aside, Jenner’s selection of ready-to-wear outfits hasn’t disappointed, either. In an Instagram post that went up yesterday, she cosplayed as a sea creature, posing in the ocean wearing a dreamy mermaid-like silver gown courtesy of Entire Studios. Then, in another picture she shared today, the Khy founder stunned in a vintage floral Versace mini dress, perfect for daytime island activities.

If you, too have a spring break vacation on the horizon, pluck some outfit inspiration from Jenner. Below, shop an assortment of pieces needed to pull off the internet sensation’s unmatched vacay style. (Friendly reminder: Pack plenty of SPF as well.)