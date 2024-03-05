Could this be the year of Kylie Jenner? All evidence is pointing to yes. First, there was the launch of her apparel brand Khy, which technically hit virtual shelves on October 2023, but has really picked up steam in 2024, thanks to it increment drops (that are often teased by Jenner wearing her latest styles while out and about). Then there’s her new fragrance COSMIC, launching on March 7, the first scent for Kylie Cosmetics. And, just when we thought she had enough on her plate, the entrepreneur decides to follow in her sister Kendall’s footsteps with Sprinter, a new premium canned vodka soda brand.

Rumors started swirling around March 1 of Jenner’s new venture, but with nothing confirmed from the star herself. Then, the reality queen was spotted on March 3 exiting an office building in Woodland Hills, CA clutching a case of Sprinter. Nothing is coincidental with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, so of course this was confirmation that, indeed, Jenner is getting into the booze biz. And just days later, the news was made official, with a Sprinter launch date set for March 21, just in time for all the spring and summer festivities.

Sprinter

The initial launch includes four “true-to-fruit” flavors of Black Cherry, Peach, Grapefruit, and Lime. For her canned cocktails, Jenner enlisted the help of Chandra Richter, who she made head of product development and supply chain. Richter brings with her 20 years of experience in the beverage development sector. Together the duo came up with a 100-calorie, 4.5% ABV vodka soda concoction made with real fruit and no added sugar. So it’s kinda healthy, right?

Sprinter hits shelves in just a few weeks, so be sure to save some space in your fridge as this crisp sip is already set to go viral. It’s the Kylie way.