Well, it’s official: Kylie Jenner has entered the alcohol biz. Following her older sister Kendall’s lead (hello, 818 Tequila), the youngest Kardashian-Jenner family member released her canned vodka soda brand, Sprinter, on March 21. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Kardashian launch without an all-out bash with all the bells and whistles. Indeed, on Thursday night, Jenner threw a star-studded party at celebrity hot spot Catch Steak in Los Angeles. Naturally, the host of the evening looked stunning in a latex black dress — and that wasn’t even her first form-fitting number of the day.

Before the launch event kicked off, the Khy founder took to Instagram to announce the release of her new alcohol company. “SPRINTER DAY !!! 💙 we’re nationwide babbbyy @drinksprinter,” the caption read. In the promo image, Jenner is posing in front of dozens of cases, wearing a straight-off-the-runway Ferragamo long-sleeve black mini dress from its Spring/Summer 2024 collection. (She made it her own by skipping the chunky belt seen on the catwalk.)

Then, later in the evening for the affair, she changed into another black number, this time a skin-tight latex look with a plunging neckline and knee-length silhouette. The beauty mogul accessorized with — what else? — a pack of Sprinter tucked under one arm. A pair of see-through heels completed Jenner’s party look.

Rachpoot The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Momager Kris Jenner was also there celebrating her youngest daughter (probably telling her how she’s doing amazing... IYKYK). For her look, the entrepreneur opted for a flowy white suit and pointy black pumps. Older sister Khloe showed her support as well, arriving in a body-hugging little black dress and a peach Sprinter can in hand (other flavors include black cherry, grapefruit, and lime).

Rachpoot The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Emulate Jenner’s latest black numbers with the styles ahead. You can go sultry or casual — we’ll leave that up to you.