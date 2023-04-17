It feels like the gap between Weekend One and Weekend Two will last forever, but recovery period is the perfect opportunity to start examining all the celebrity hair and makeup at Coachella 2023 and the trends they’re igniting. In a single 72-hour period, stars like Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey, and the ladies of BLACKPINK introduced the world to summer’s most fun-filled hairstyles, elaborate manicures, and experimental makeup looks of the year. But even among all that trendiness, certain elements stand out.

If the Coachella festival grounds are any indication, it looks like rainbow-colored highlights might be the must-have hair color of the season. Whether incorporated subtly, like Becky G’s denim-blue braids, or worked into full maximalism mode as seen on Saweetie’s stunning rainbow heart wig, it’s officially time to stock up on Manic Panic, hair chalk, and colorful clip-on extensions. Beyond the world of hair, though, platform-boots-on-the-ground spotted face gems, neon manicures, and electric-colored eye makeup all through the valley — and there’s still an entire weekend to go. Below, get acquainted with the top beauty looks of Coachella 2023 so far. By all accounts, they’ll sure to double as the biggest hair, makeup, and nail trends of summer, too.

BLACKPINK

Dubbed “Pinkchella” by thousands of adoring Blinks (that’s a BLACKPINK stan, for the uninitiated), the music festival bar was set impossibly high by K-pop group. Outfitted in colorful eye crystals and gems from SIMIHAZE’s Eye Play collections, the group went for bold winged eyeliner and tons of sparkle.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber’s neon green nails already made headlines for their trippy glow-in-the-dark luminesce, but her Coachella makeup look is just as cool. Paired with her flipped-out bob, Bieber’s subtle streak of gold eyeliner is a serious contrast to the bold blue look she went with last year.

Flo Milli

Created using NYX Cosmetics products, Flo Milli’s gradient purple eyeshadow — accented with a halo of twinkling gems — is a true work of art. Like Bieber, she went for a very trendy flipped-hair look, albeit a longer version.

Emma Chamberlain

Between her sharp almond-shaped nails, choppy wolf cut, and glossy red lips, Emma Chamberlain introduces Coachella to her signature Gen Z aesthetic.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Using Unite Hair products, celebrity stylist Dimirtri Giannetos pulled Alessandra Ambrosio’s pink- and blue-streaked waves up into a flowing half-ponytail. The rave-approved highlights just further the colorful hair trend for summer.

Becky G

Becky G showed off an even more low-key way to do the colorful highlights trend with the blue-accented braids encircling her hair. By braiding the color in with her naturally dark brunette hair, the rich denim-blue becomes much more subtle.

Lori Harvey

When you’re on Lori Harvey’s level, trends follow you — not the other way around. For her appearance at the Revolve party, Harvey stayed true to her signature “clean girl” look with thick braids, perfectly-arranged baby hairs, and glossy lips.

Saweetie

Saweetie had multiple standout looks through Weekend One, but her wild west-inspired getup and rainbow heart wig are next-level excellent.

Dixie D’Amelio

By adding black streaks through her platinum pixie cut, TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio puts a futuristic spin on the streak trend.