If you’re looking to make a bold beauty change fast, consider bleaching your brows. Whether truly bleached with a cream or temporarily tinted, it’ll completely change your face and vibe in an instant — which is exactly why celebrities can’t get enough of the look, especially for photo shoots. The latest star to join the (almost) browless brigade? Kylie Jenner, who graced the Spring 2026 issue of Vanity Fair with blonded-out eyebrows.

In photos shot by legendary fashion photographer Mert Alas, Jenner poses around a mansion in a satin bra and riding pants, flowing capes and jackets (often with little to nothing underneath), and plenty of underpinnings. But some of the most arresting images are close-ups: Headshots and profiles that provide a clear view of Ariel Tejada’s gorgeous glam, including satin-matte skin, rosy cheeks, subtle pops of gold on the nose and cupid’s bow (might highlighter be coming back?), and of course, the centerpiece of the look, the bleached-out brows.

While this isn’t the first time the Kylie Cosmetics founder has played with a bleached brow — she donned the look for a Khy campaign last year, and in a few selfies in 2023 — this might just be the bleachiest. Zoom in, and you’ll notice none of the ashy tones that come along with concealing black brows. Nope: In the color close-up, at least, these appear to be properly white-blonde brows.

Along with the romantic-edgy makeup, Kylie’s VF glam included a creamy, milky-white manicure by her longtime nail artist Zola Ganzorigt and effortless waves styled by Igor Rosales-Jackson.

Interestingly, despite being only two and a half months into the year, this isn’t the first time in 2026 that a Jenner has bleached her brows for work: In February, big sis Kendall donned an especially edgy variation of the look for Khaite’s spring/summer 2026 campaign.