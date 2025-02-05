Ever since Demi Moore adopted her dog Pilaf in 2022, the long-haired Chihuahua has dominated the fashion scene — just like her mother. Whether Moore is on or off the red carpet, the Oscar nominee frequently carries the 1.2 pound pup like an accessory. In 2024 alone, Pilaf stole the show (and fans’ hearts) at the Cannes Film Festival, the Gucci Cruise 2025 show, and even on the cover of Vogue’s “Dogue” issue. And on Feb. 4, Pilaf finally returned to the spotlight — alongside Moore, of course. Outside Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Moore looked luxe in head-to-toe Schiaparelli, with her itty-bitty pet in tow.

Marking the popular Chihuahua’s first public appearance in 2025, the dynamic duo were photographed outside the L.A. studio. Alongside her “Little Mouse” (one of Pilaf’s nicknames), Moore continued her style streak in all-black Schiaparelli, starting with a halter-neck maxi dress. Fresh from the label’s Spring/Summer 2025 show, the noir number featured a knotted gold neck embellishment, delicate drapery, and an asymmetrical skirt hem. Contrary to the original runway look, the Ghost star layered a matching ankle-length coat overtop, adorned with gold embroidery and statement buttons. The inside of her topper was lined with a fuchsia fabric. Then, Moore chose pointy mules, also from the French label. In true Schiaparelli form, the toe spotlighted a gold keyhole — one of the brand’s signature house codes.

With Pilaf in one arm, Moore also held Schiaparelli’s velvet Mini Bijoux Soleil Bag — a top-handle design decorated with avant-garde eyes, gold beading, and sun-inspired beams. Then, she added oversized drop earrings from — you guessed it — Schiaparelli. Striking black sunglasses completed her enviable ensemble.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

If you’ve kept tabs on Moore’s press tour attire for The Substance, you know Schiaparelli is one of her go-to ateliers. Most recently, at the Savannah Film Festival in Oct. 2024, the Golden Globe winner posed for photographers in a one-sleeve blazer, a complementary maxi skirt, and keyhole-embellished pumps, all courtesy of Schiaparelli. A month earlier, Moore attended The TODAY Show in a tan suit set, the same pointy pumps, and the Schiaparelli Anatomy Jewelry Pouch. Back in May, she got her hands on a striking mermaid gown from Schiaparelli Spring 2024 Couture for the Cannes Film Festival premiere of The Substance. The champagne dress shined next to diamond jewelry from Chopard.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment
Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

All this to say? Moore and Schiaparelli are a match made in heaven. So, keep an eye out for her next Schiaparelli moment as award season rages on.