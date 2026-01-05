Just four days into 2026, and your favorite celebrities are already back to work in Hollywood. On Jan. 4, stars descended upon the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards red carpet to kick off the glamorous season in style — except for Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, that is. The couple opted to skip the step and repeat for a quieter backstage entrance once the show had already begun. Even though they may have arrived fashionably late, Jenner still got the moment she deserved for both her stunning vintage Versace dress and for her role as Chalamet’s partner.

Despite their efforts to keep things low-key, Jenner and Chalamet’s relationship ended up being the buzziest news of the entire night. After winning Best Actor for his role in Marty Supreme in the show’s final minutes, Chalamet thanked his partner of three years, “Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you,” he said as she mouthed back, “I love you.” And since this was the first time either of them have confessed their love for one another in public, it sent sparks flying throughout the Internet.

Jenner couldn’t have been wearing a more romantic outfit to meet the moment, too. She opted for a black chainmail couture gown with a sweetheart neckline and transparent lace side paneling. The dress was originally from Gianni Versace’s Fall/Winter 1996 collection, but was purchased from from Tab Vintage in LA and styled by wardrobe duo Alexandra Rose Grandquist and Mackenzie Grandquist.

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

The beauty mogul also wore a huge pear shaped diamond ring on her pinky finger to add a little bling to her look. Chalamet wore a double breasted navy pinstripe suit fit with a colorful tie designed by Givenchy’s Sarah Burton.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

One night earlier on Jan. 3, the couple attended the 37th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards together. This time, Jenner wore an orange sequin dress as a nod to Chalamet’s film — which she has done before. The criss cross gown was custom made by French designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin. (Her sister Kim Kardashian also happened to wear one of the label’s designs on New Year’s Eve).

Jenner took to Instagram to share photos of the look which Chalamet then commented on. His orange heart emojis quickly caught the attention of fans.

If the past two nights are any indication of what’s to come for the couple, then 2026 is looking to be off to a strong start.