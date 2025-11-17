With Kristen Stewart’s hair, you can always expect the unexpected. She’s never afraid to experiment with bold colors or sharp cuts, and she tends to switch things up often. Back in September, Stewart’s hair was a mix of platinum blonde and faded pink. By October, she’d gone brunette again, debuting the new shade — paired with a set of chic baby bangs — at a screening of her film The Chronology of Water. And now she’s switched it up yet again. Last night, at the 2025 Governors Awards, Stewart unveiled a bold new undercut.

The dramatic look was the work of hairstylist Adir Abergel. The sides and back of Stewart’s hair are shaved clean, and the curved razor line gives it a sleek, almost graphic detail that immediately stands out. On top, Abergel pulled her hair into a smooth high ponytail, creating a cool contrast between the long, glossy length and the close shave underneath. Stewart’s short, blunt bangs add a modern edge to the overall look. The hairstyle feels fresh yet a bit grungy, kind of like Stewart herself. To finish off her glam, makeup artist Mai Quynh gave Stewart a warm red smoky eye that stretched past her outer corners, striking the perfect balance between daring and elegant.

An undercut is surprisingly versatile. You can wear your hair slicked back, in an updo, or just loose, down your back; the shorter part underneath stays hidden or peaks through depending on how you style it. With Stewart’s fearless approach to hair, it’ll be exciting to see all the creative ways she rocks this look in the months ahead.