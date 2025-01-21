If you’ve been a fan of Kristen Stewart since way back in her Twilight days, the image of her cemented into your memory is likely that of a brunette. While some of her most iconic roles do involve darker hairstyles, she’s spent a decent amount of her career as a blonde — and now she’s back at it again. On a recent lunch date in Los Angeles with fiancé Dylan Meyer, the Love Lies Bleeding star was sporting a platinum blonde updo, which proves she can never stay away from the shade for too long.

As of her last major press appearance at the InStyle Imagemaker Awards in October of last year, Stewart’s hair was a deep espresso hue, which makes her latest transformation all the more dramatic. Back in 2016, she first stepped out with a similarly bleach blonde bob for the first time while promoting Cafe Society at Cannes Film Festival. The look stuck around until the following year, when she buzzed it all off for her role in Underwater. The blonde was back again in 2021 while the actor was on a press tour for her work in Spencer, a biopic where she played fellow iconic blonde Princess Diana — although Stewart famously donned wigs in the movie.

Terma, SL / BACKGRID

Given that not all of her past forays with blonde hair were due to work obligations, it’s unclear whether or now KStew went lighter and brighter for an upcoming project. However, fans will see her in a more honey-colored hue later this month when Love Me hits theaters. As for her next big endeavor, the actor is taking on the role of director for The Chronology of Water, a film adaptation of author Lidia Yuknavitch’s bestselling memoir.

All that said, it seems as though the evidence points to Stewart simply loving life as a blonde — and we don’t blame her. With her go-to grunge-y styling, a platinum hair color on her always gives an edgy effect that works so well with both her streetwear and red carpet looks alike. From asymmetrical bobs to retro ponytails, her past blonde moments have been some of her most high fashion to date, so we can’t wait to see how she’ll wear her fresh bleach job for upcoming formal occasions.