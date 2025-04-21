Wedding season doesn’t technically begin until May, but thanks to Kristen Stewart and her partner Dylan Meyer, love is in the air early this year. On April 20, the longtime couple officially tied the knot, five years after they first went Instagram official. The two have been engaged since 2021, but this weekend, they exchanged vows at Casita Del Campo, a vibrant Mexican restaurant in the heart of L.A. Surrounded by family and friends, Stewart and Meyer put unconventional twists on wedding attire. Instead of a floor-length gown, the Twilight alum (and her now-wife) said “I do” in a neutral skirt set, which felt so on-brand for the fashion muse.

Around lunchtime on Easter Sunday, Stewart and Meyer were snapped by the paparazzi during their intimate ceremony outside the Mexican hotspot. The pair was all smiles in semi-coordinating looks. Always on board for a matching set, Stewart looked bridal in a beige two-piece, complete with a short-sleeve button-down and a mini skirt. On the red carpet, she frequently skips a top altogether, but this time, she layered a white T-shirt underneath her textured topper. From there, Stewart slipped on the complementary skirt, which stopped high above her knees. It’s unclear where the A-lister’s nuptials number is from, but knowing Stewart, there’s a chance it’s Chanel (she’s been a brand ambassador since 2013). For her footwear, the bride channeled the menswear craze in black lace-up shoes and calf-length socks. In true Stewart form, she accessorized with stacked silver necklaces, plus the newest addition to her jewelry collection: a sleek wedding band.

Now, a moment for Meyer’s ensemble. Similar to Stewart, the screenwriter went the mini skirt route with a gold satin version, alongside a partially-sheer blouse. The short-sleeve style felt sultry yet formal, thanks to the satin-lined collar and cuffs. The back of her top was entirely sheer, which showcased her intricate tattoos. Meyer matched her wife once again with her shoes — she chose patent leather loafers and calf-length socks. She opted for minimal accessories, apart from an oversized black hair bow and her wedding ring, of course.

If you keep tabs on Stewart’s fashion-forward outings, you know her wedding ‘fit felt right up her alley. The Spencer star’s closet is full of matching sets, most of which feature a sleek coat and a mini skirt. In 2024 alone, she donned multiple skirt sets, starting with a tweed duo from Chanel Spring 2024 Couture at the Love Lies Bleeding premiere. On that same press tour, she turned heads in a patchwork combo, courtesy of — you guessed it — her favorite French atelier. In March, her skirt streak continued in an alluring all-black look. While out in NYC, Stewart was spotted in a Brunello Cucinelli leather blazer, a matching mini skirt, and a see-through fishnet bra. She upped the lingerie theme with garters and sheer knee-high socks.

All this to say? Stewart stayed true to herself on her special day. Now that the two are married, stay tuned to TZR for their next red carpet walk. Who knows? Perhaps their wedding ensembles will get more wear in the coming months.