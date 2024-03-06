We’re not often graced with Kristen Stewart’s sartorial prowess on the red carpet, but when we are, the fashion muse is almost always decked out in the finest Chanel creations. Whether she’s attending the occasional movie premiere or award season soirée, you can always count on the decade-long brand ambassador to add an edgy twist to a tweed-topped co-ord or two. With her devotion to the brand, many expected the star to spend March 5 in the front row at Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week presentation. However, that Tuesday evening, Stewart stunned in a (completely tweed-less) cutout-heavy bodysuit courtesy of upcycled label BETTTER at the L.A. premiere of Love Lies Bleeding.

The actor made the grandest of entrances at the Fine Arts Theatre in the aforementioned BETTTER black bodysuit, which featured flirty side cutouts, a thong silhouette, and a semi-sheer waistline accent. According to the brand’s Instagram, the back of the one-piece was also completely open — a striking addition that was hidden by her outerwear of the evening: a single-breasted blazer also from BETTTER’s latest sold-out drop. Even though she wasn’t decked out in fresh-off-the-runway Chanel, Stewart still paid homage to the atelier with her footwear, which was a pair of vintage black Silk Crepe Needle Pumps complete with an eccentric needle-esque silver heel. She opted out of pants completely and instead slipped on black sheer tights from Wolford, quirky dice rings from jeweler Alex Streeter as well as a Gabriela Artigas ring, and surprisingly, no extra bling.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

As soon as her costars started to flood the red carpet, it became clear that Stewart certainly wasn’t the only one dressed to impress for the occasion. Jena Malone arrived at the Love Lies Bleeding press event in a custom two-piece look from Russian label Magic Atelier, which included a white T-shirt layered underneath a corseted maxi skirt. The Hunger Games actor was quickly joined by Manchester by the Sea star Anna Baryshnikov, who sourced the coveted Yves Saint Laurent archives for the premiere. Baryshnikov stunned in an off-the-shoulder ‘80s-inspired sequin mini dress from the label’s Fall/Winter 1987 collection. From the intricate blue beading to the ruffled lining around the neckline and hems, there’s no denying the vintage YSL number was in incredible condition.

