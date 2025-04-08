Ever since she burst onto the scene as Bella Swan in 2008’s Twilight, Kristen Stewart’s press tours have been a stylish sight to behold. Her most recent promo trails for Love Lies Bleeding and Love Me have been especially eye-catching. Underwear-as-outerwear, sheer sets, and plunging bodysuits (to name a few alluring accents) frequently dominated her rotation — a sultry deviation from the mod mini dresses of her Twilight era. On April 7, while promoting her new film, Sacramento, Stewart took her risqué aesthetic up a notch with a leather bralette, styled as a shirt. And to no surprise, the provocative pieces didn’t stop there.

Kicking off her press tour for Sacramento, which hits theaters on April 11, Stewart attended a special screening at the Vista Theatre in L.A. Before posing with her co-star, Maya Erskine and the director, Michael Angarano, the fashion muse delivered a solo step-and-repeat. Without a doubt, Stewart’s standout style was the leather bra from Fleur Du Mal — a luxe lingerie label beloved by Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway, Charli XCX, and more. The triangle-shaped number was made of faux leather, complete with unpadded cups, adjustable shoulder straps, and an elastic S-hook closure. From there, she juxtaposed the lingerie with a menswear staple: red, white, and blue suspenders courtesy of — you guessed it — Thom Browne. Then, the Spencer star connected her tri-color galluses to high-waisted black trousers also from the New York-based brand. Underneath the elongated hems of Stewart’s bottoms peeked matching platform boots. In true Stewart form, she opted for minimal jewelry, including a dice-inspired pendant necklace from Alex Streeter, mismatched rings, and no earrings at all.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

If her suspenders seem familiar, that’s because Stewart wore a similar pair (if not the same) on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Nov. 2020. The A-lister chatted with the host in head-to-toe Thom Browne — most notably, a sheer button-down, a lacy bralette, and the aforementioned men’s must-have. Her red, white, and blue suspenders were attached to a black mini skirt, instead of her latest trousers. This sleek addition seamlessly blended her masculine and feminine styles.

Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Since Sacramento releases later this week (get your tickets ASAP), keep an eye out for more Stewart sightings in the coming days — no, hours. In the meantime, channel her latest look by shopping the curated edit below. Extra points if you get your hands on her vintage suspenders.