Kristen Stewart Just Pulled Off A Leather Bralette With Thom Browne Suspenders
Her sultry streak continues.
Ever since she burst onto the scene as Bella Swan in 2008’s Twilight, Kristen Stewart’s press tours have been a stylish sight to behold. Her most recent promo trails for Love Lies Bleeding and Love Me have been especially eye-catching. Underwear-as-outerwear, sheer sets, and plunging bodysuits (to name a few alluring accents) frequently dominated her rotation — a sultry deviation from the mod mini dresses of her Twilight era. On April 7, while promoting her new film, Sacramento, Stewart took her risqué aesthetic up a notch with a leather bralette, styled as a shirt. And to no surprise, the provocative pieces didn’t stop there.
Kicking off her press tour for Sacramento, which hits theaters on April 11, Stewart attended a special screening at the Vista Theatre in L.A. Before posing with her co-star, Maya Erskine and the director, Michael Angarano, the fashion muse delivered a solo step-and-repeat. Without a doubt, Stewart’s standout style was the leather bra from Fleur Du Mal — a luxe lingerie label beloved by Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway, Charli XCX, and more. The triangle-shaped number was made of faux leather, complete with unpadded cups, adjustable shoulder straps, and an elastic S-hook closure. From there, she juxtaposed the lingerie with a menswear staple: red, white, and blue suspenders courtesy of — you guessed it — Thom Browne. Then, the Spencer star connected her tri-color galluses to high-waisted black trousers also from the New York-based brand. Underneath the elongated hems of Stewart’s bottoms peeked matching platform boots. In true Stewart form, she opted for minimal jewelry, including a dice-inspired pendant necklace from Alex Streeter, mismatched rings, and no earrings at all.
If her suspenders seem familiar, that’s because Stewart wore a similar pair (if not the same) on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Nov. 2020. The A-lister chatted with the host in head-to-toe Thom Browne — most notably, a sheer button-down, a lacy bralette, and the aforementioned men’s must-have. Her red, white, and blue suspenders were attached to a black mini skirt, instead of her latest trousers. This sleek addition seamlessly blended her masculine and feminine styles.
Since Sacramento releases later this week (get your tickets ASAP), keep an eye out for more Stewart sightings in the coming days — no, hours. In the meantime, channel her latest look by shopping the curated edit below. Extra points if you get your hands on her vintage suspenders.