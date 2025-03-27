For the past three decades, wedding season has been Vera Wang’s time to shine. Ever since the legend launched her bridal brand in 1990 (without any prior experience in the industry, no less), she’s constantly outdone herself on the design front. At 75 years young, Wang’s innovative vision is still the blueprint for brides everywhere, and luckily, she’s not slowing down anytime soon. Marking her latest career move, the multi-hyphenate collaborated with Jared Jewelers on new wedding jewelry. The Vera Wang VOW collection is available now — just in time for an influx of engagements and anniversaries. And according to the New York-based creative herself, the launch is just as revolutionary as you’d expect.

In the fashion industry, it’s rare for brands to collaborate more than once. But since Jared’s first collab with Wang performed so well, a second alliance was a no-brainer. ICYMI, in Dec. 2024, the two teams partnered on a limited-edition high jewelry collection, which featured diamonds and rubies up to $125,000. Now, Wang is back in business with the jewelry retailer — this time with a more diverse price point. “We changed everything from the name, to the actual product, the price point, the intention of the product, and the audience that [we’re] trying to engage,” Wang tells TZR. However, even with the new direction, her commitment to Jared remains stronger than ever — hence the collection’s name, VOW. “[I made] a vow three and a half decades ago with my gowns, and the same applies to the jewelry,” Wang says. “We try to bring that level of commitment, effort, and investment to every single thing we do.”

Jared and Wang are both household names in the wedding world, so by coming together, the consumer’s trust is innately established. “People have known forever that Jared has always meant quality, in terms of diamonds,” Wang says. “That's something we wanted to reinforce for young people, because this is the biggest jewelry purchase many [of them] will ever make.”

When the design process for VOW began a year ago, Wang sourced inspiration from her own wedding. “In the 1970s, a lot of my friends [and I] got married wearing our engagement ring and the wedding bands linked together so the two rings fit,” she shares. “We’re trying to revive that trend with this new collection, where the bands are intentionally coordinated to go with the engagement ring.” The collab’s 38 rings can be mixed and matched depending on the wearer, but Wang created most pieces with synchronicity in mind. “I see no reason why the band should not evoke the design elements of the original engagement ring,” she adds.

In the Jared studio, Wang worked in pairs — sometimes letting the engagement ring silhouette guide the band, or vice versa. “In many cases, believe it or not, I started with the band,” Wang says. “Then, the architectural setting of the diamonds led to the band part of the mounted stone.” Driven by the jewelry trends of the ‘70s, it was important for Wang that each band’s embellishments, settings, and diamonds, matched to a corresponding ring. For instance, on one sparkler, the princess-cut stone is surrounded by slim baguettes. This theme continues onto the complementary band, which is also adorned with baguettes.

Yes, Wang has been a leader in the bridal business for nearly 35 years, but she’s still exploring different artistic avenues — as evidenced by her Jared collab. “With this bridal jewelry line, I was able to indulge in a more architectural, sleek, and modern [aesthetic than previous collaborations],” Wang says. But even so, her signature penchant for minimalism is still present — especially in the corresponding campaign. “The dresses we used [in the campaign] were very fashion-oriented, and for the most part, quite minimal,” she says. See: the ruched long-sleeve look, the strapless sweetheart-neckline number, and the tulle-heavy train. “The same goes for the jewelry, because minimal can be very [artistic] in terms of structure, proportion, and volume,” she adds.

Just like her wedding couture, Wang's latest release offers pieces for any bride-to-be, whether their aesthetic reads modern or timeless. The price range is equally vast, with rings starting at $900 to $8,800.