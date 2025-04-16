Throughout Chanel’s century-long history, the company has cemented itself as a leader in the fragrance world. The French brand has released nearly 150 different perfumes, ranging from the iconic Chanel No. 5 to popular men’s option, Bleu De Chanel. While no two scents feature the exact same notes, with every Chanel fragrance, you can expect premium ingredients, a long-lasting spritz, and timeless concoctions. And now, a new product joins the luxurious lineup. Meet: Chance Eau Splendide. In honor of Chanel’s umpteenth perfume (which launched in late March), the label created an immersive event at Los Angeles’ The Grove, inspired by the “captivating and elegant” spray. What’s more, Chanel enthusiasts can experience it first hand this month.

On April 16, the parfumerie confirmed the installment will take over The Grove for two weeks, running from April 30 until May 18. “Upon entering the space, guests will take part in a Chance maze activity that asks them which of the four words displayed resonates with them most,” the brand shared in a press release. According to the company, each word connects to the essence of Chanel. “Next, visitors will encounter the Chance Teller, which will reveal a hidden message that correlates to their chosen word,” said Chanel’s official statement. Throughout the purple-covered exhibit, guests can sample the new Chance Eau Splendide perfume, and eventually purchase their own. Also available to shop are the other Chance interpretations, including Chance Eau Tendre, Chance Eau Fraîche, and Chance Eau Vive. But it’s the raspberry accord, rose geranium, and cedar-white musk accord of the Chance Eau Splendide that guide the exhibit.

Courtesy of Chanel

In an homage to the trademark circular bottle, the venue is decorated with pops of white, gold, and mostly purple. This springy theme continues inside the display and onto a listening station, which allows guests to hear “A Little More,” a song created by singer-songwriter Angèle, a.k.a. the face of Chance Eau Splendide, for the campaign. In addition to the song section, there are numerous photo opportunities around the venue. Attendees can pose in a photo booth, in front of TV screens playing the campaign video, and even by a larger-than-life Chance Eau Splendide bottle.

All this to say? Whether you’re a longtime brand enthusiast or just need a new perfume, check out Chanel’s installation at The Grove. It’s free and open to the public seven days a week. So, add this to your spring calendar and stay tuned to TZR for more fashion-forward fêtes this summer and beyond.