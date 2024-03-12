Kristen Stewart has never been afraid to take a fashion risk. Midriff-baring crop tops, see-through gowns, lingerie in lieu of shirts — the long-time Chanel brand ambassador has worn it all. Lately, though, it seems that Stewart is pushing her fashion boundaries even further; just look at the cutout bodysuit the Twilight alum wore last week to the premiere of her latest film Love Lies Bleeding. And on March 11, Stewart once again riled up social media with a sheer halter top. But then again, how could her outfit not spark conversation? It was so good.

Currently on a press tour for the aforementioned movie, which hit theaters on March 8, Stewart wore the sultry look while appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Surprisingly, the style muse branched away from her go-to Chanel wardrobe (save for her shoes and bag), instead opting for a very goth-glam look courtesy of Mônot’s Pre-Fall 2024 collection. The top half of her outfit consisted of a see-through halter silhouette with eye-catching beads. Then, on the bottom, Stewart kept things simple with an understated black maxi skirt.

And because it’s still technically still winter, Stewart, who works with celebrity stylist Tara Swennen, teamed her open-toe beige Chanel sandals with black sheer Wolford socks — a genius fashion girl-approved styling hack to tap into when it’s too chilly to skip hosiery. From there, the actor rounded out the look with Ray Ban’s classic Wayfarer shades and a small quilted Chanel bag.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Stewart is on a sartorial roll this week. As if her Monday afternoon outfit selection wasn’t bold enough, she hit the Manhattan sidewalks this morning in an of-the-moment no-pants look. Donning a crisp button-down and high-rise knit underwear, the A-lister’s approach to the risqué trend read surprisingly elegant.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Now that warm weather is right around the corner, recreate Stewart’s skin-baring outfit with the pieces ahead.