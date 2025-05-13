Each member of the Kardashian-Jenner family resonates with a different aesthetic — Kim leans toward body-hugging and bold, Kourtney is in her edgy era, Khloé’s looks are laidback and luxe, Kendall embodies ‘90s cool-girl style, Kylie dresses sultry yet sleek, and Kris goes for timeless tailoring. No two closets are the same, however, the famous family frequently sources each other for beauty inspiration. This year, Kris Jenner, for one, has been channeling her children one-by-one, starting with a Kendall-coded micro bob and bow. Then, on May 13, she was the spitting image of Kourtney in a slicked-down flippy bob — one of her oldest daughter’s signature styles.

Outside the Palais de Justice in Paris, France, Kris was snapped by the paparazzi alongside Kim, who will testify over the robbery she endured in 2016. Marking her first public appearance of the month, the mom-of-six supported her daughter in full glam. While her menswear-inspired suit was certainly striking, all eyes went to Kris’ Kourtney-coded hydro bob. Just a few weeks after she copied Kendall, Kris wore her chin-length hair in a bold side part, complete with a “fresh out of the shower” wet finish. It’s unclear what products were used to create this glossy, moisturized style, but if it’s anything like other celebrity wet looks, gel was likely applied at her roots and slicked back with a comb. Leave-in creams, hydrating hair masks, or shine serums could’ve helped achieve the wet, anti-greasy glaze. Instead of flattening her liquid look, Kris’ side bangs were volumized ever-so-slightly.

From there, Kris tapped into the celebrity-approved flipped bob trend and curled up her ends. Instead of going full ‘60s with a rounded curl, Kris’ style pointed straight out, which upped the tailored energy of her entire ensemble. Finally, The Kardashians star left a few pieces loose and ungelled to frame her chin.

At first glance, you might’ve thought Kourtney was in attendance, not Kris, because the slicked style is straight out of the Lemme founder’s playbook. For the last three years, Kourtney has been a big supporter of the hydro bob, both on and off the red carpet. In 2022 alone, the gelled hairstyle dominated the A-lister’s award season streak — most notably at the Academy Awards. For the ceremony, she paired a vintage Mugler gown with a side-parted damp bob, which flared out at the ends. Then, a few hours later, she attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with her hair parted down the middle, slicked straight, with a few extra pieces framing her face.

All this to say? Any Kardashian-Jenner can pull off the hydro bob.