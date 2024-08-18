Join TZR editors for Main Squeeze, the series dedicated to sharing beloved beauty products — be they bold, effective, or simply fun — that make our week just a little bit better. Ahead, Team TZR spotlights their favorite hair gels of the moment.

A long-time staple in Black and brown communities and a recently popular hairstyle due to the viral “clean girl aesthetic,” the slicked-back bun is a look that’s been on everybody’s radar. Whether you’re simply into the elegance it exudes or want your hair out of your face, a sleek and smooth knot is always a good choice. It will never fail to be chic and you’ll always look put together even if you’re hiding your unwashed hair. The only problem is it can be hard to keep your style looking polished as sweat, wind, or movement can ruffle your strands and create flyaways. The key is having one of the best hair gels on deck. These products offer long-lasting wear without creating dryness, greasiness, or crunchiness.

With the style’s popularity, you’ll find that there are so many options on the market in a range of price points. To help you figure out which might work for you, TZR’s editors have assembled a list of the hair gels they swear by. Plus, these choices are fit for a variety of hair types and they address the major needs and concerns.

Keep reading for the best editor-approved hair gels that you can shop now.

ECO STYLE Professional Olive Styling Gel $4 See On Target “A staple in the hair routine of every natural hair girlie is any variation of ECO STYLE Styling Gel. This is great for any hair look including a tight bun, pony, or half-up half-down. However, you do need to apply a lot of the product to get your curls or coils nicely laid. It really allows your hair to easily be brushed and smoothed for that sleek finish. All you have to do is follow-up with some edge control and you’re good to go for the rest of the day. Plus, it’s only $4!” – Jordan Murray, associate beauty editor, TZR

Crown Affair The Finishing Gel $42 See On Crown Affair “This is the opposite of what you picture an old-school sticky gel to be. Instead, the water-based formula adds the slightest definition to my air-dried waves and slicks down flyaways for my clean-girl bun without ever feeling crunchy.” – Faith Xue, executive beauty editor, lifestyle, BDG

Dae Cactus Fruit 3-in-1 Styling Wand $18 See On Dae “I have thick bangs, so slicking back my hair into a clean-girl bun is a bit of a challenge. But, when my hair's just the right amount of greasy, and I have this Dae 3-in-1 styling wand, I'm all set. It's shaped like a mascara wand, so I didn't have to learn a new technique to use it. Plus, it has that classic Dae scent (you know the one), that leaves me smelling like I just hopped out of the shower.” – Meguire Hennes, fashion news writer, TZR

Bumble and bumble Gel Sculpting Medium $33 See On Bumble and bumble "This might be the only hair gel that gives me a clean-girl slicked-down style instead of making me look like a young woodworking apprentice in colonial times. I think the key is that it actually tamps down the upward-curling baby hairs that like to sprout up along my hairline and next to my ears – they can foil even the tightest buns. Bumble & bumble's gel mixed with a tiny bit of water and my favorite boar bristle brush, though? Foolproof." – Amanda Ross, beauty editor, TZR

Pattern Edge Control $14 See On Sephora “In conjunction with my ECO Style hair gel, I love using Pattern’s Edge Control to slick down my baby hairs. Whether you’re going for a smooth pulled back look or creating intricate swirls and patterns with your strands, this product will last all day. No matter what you have planned, you won’t have to worry about your edges lifting or getting frizzy.” – Murray

Fenty Beauty The Gelly Type Strong Hold Gel $26 See On Fenty Beauty “Because my hair is short (and unruly), I really rely on strong-hold gels to keep things in place when I go for a sleeker look. I recently got my hands on the newly-launched Fenty Hair's Strong Hold Gel, and I am forever changed. It keeps my styles locked in all day, no matter the heat, humidity, or moisture I may encounter. It's going to be a staple in my beauty lineup for the foreseeable future, for sure." – Angela Melero, executive editor, TZR

R+Co DART Pomade Stick $25 See On Dermstore “Whenever my flyaways just won’t cooperate, this pomade stick from R + Co saves the day. This lightweight formula tames the pesky hairs without weighing them down. Plus, it’s so easy to toss in your bag and apply whenever needed.” – Kelsey Stewart, associate fashion editor, TZR

Not Your Mother's Curl Talk Maximum Hold Hair Gel $9 See On Ulta “I’ve sworn by Not Your Mother’s products for years, and this gel is part of my regular rotation. I particularly reach for it when I am pulling my hair back into a tight, sleek bun. I have thick, wavy wayward hair and baby hairs are also in the mix so I need a more intense gel that keeps everything sleek and in place. I’m happy to report that this affordable formula fits the bill perfectly.” – Melero

Mielle Pomegranate & Honey Maximum Hold Gel Styler $10 See On Mielle “I love every product Mielle makes and the Maxium Hold Gel Styler is no exception. Not only does it have such great frizz-fighting powers, but it has moisturizing ingredients like pomegranate seed and honey to keep my hair hydrated and soft.” – Murray