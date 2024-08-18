We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Join TZR editors for Main Squeeze, the series dedicated to sharing beloved beauty products — be they bold, effective, or simply fun — that make our week just a little bit better. Ahead, Team TZR spotlights their favorite hair gelsof the moment.
A long-time staple in Black and brown communities and a recently popular hairstyle due to the viral “clean girl aesthetic,” the slicked-back bun is a look that’s been on everybody’s radar. Whether you’re simply into the elegance it exudes or want your hair out of your face, a sleek and smooth knot is always a good choice. It will never fail to be chic and you’ll always look put together even if you’re hiding your unwashed hair. The only problem is it can be hard to keep your style looking polished as sweat, wind, or movement can ruffle your strands and create flyaways. The key is having one of the best hair gels on deck. These products offer long-lasting wear without creating dryness, greasiness, or crunchiness.
With the style’s popularity, you’ll find that there are so many options on the market in a range of price points. To help you figure out which might work for you, TZR’s editors have assembled a list of the hair gels they swear by. Plus, these choices are fit for a variety of hair types and they address the major needs and concerns.
Keep reading for the best editor-approved hair gels that you can shop now.