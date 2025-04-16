As the world’s most famous momager, Kris Jenner is deeply involved in every aspect of her daughters’ lives. So naturally, they’re bound to rub off on her here and there. And how could they not? Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie are arguably the most influential trendsetters around — especially when it comes to beauty. So much so that Kris was recently inspired to part from her go-to choppy pixie and try on a style inspired by her kids, a micro bob and bow combo that embraced multiple Kardashian/Jenner-approved trends at once.

As they say, why mess with a good thing? And that’s the mantra Jenner has been living by for the last few decades when it comes to her signature hairstyle. Of course she’s been known to add little tweaks here and there: more spiky one day, softer and tousled the next. She might slick it back for the Met Gala or even add red highlights, like she did in 2007. But more or less, she’s been embracing her short style since 1990. That’s why it was such a shock when the The Kardashians star first showed off a jaw-length hydro bob with a slicked curl on celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan’s Instagram last month. Then on Tuesday, April 15, Marjan debuted Jenner’s latest look, her coquettish, black bow-adorned bob that channeled both Kendall and Khloé.

Last November, Kendall debuted her shortest hair ever, a chin-length micro bob. The cut had already been approved by fellow trendsetting stars like Lily Collins and Ayo Edebiri, but of course the supermodel’s approval made it even more sought-after. As for the bow, this look has been going strong since balletcore first made a splash back in 2023. But over the last several weeks, both Khloé and Kim finally cosigned the trend, so it was only a matter of time before it made its way over to Kris.

Right now it remains to be seen if Jenner’s micro bob was created with a few expertly installed extensions so that she can keep her signature pixie in tact, or if she’s grown it out for the long haul. Are Kim-inspired waist-lengths extensions on the horizon? Or perhaps Kylie’s bombshell blowouts? There are so many of her daughters’ hairstyles to try out next.