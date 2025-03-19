While she’s a natural brunette, Kim Kardashian has gone blonde numerous times throughout her career. So far, she’s pulled off a platinum bob, a Marilyn Monroe-esque bun, silvery shoulder-length locks, a honey side-part, and even the viral bronde color. Most recently, the multi-hyphenate attended the 2024 Met Gala with an icy, cool-toned hairdo, alongside custom Maison Margiela, of course. And, on March 18, Kardashian officially welcomed a new blonde chapter. However, instead of booking an appointment with her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, the icon donned a vintage hair-embellished vest from Maison Margiela — one of her favorite ateliers, both on and off the red carpet.

Minutes before Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream closed on Tuesday evening, the SKIMS founder hit up the Calabasas hotspot with her close friend, Natalie Halcro. After securing her scoop, she was snapped by the paparazzi outside the shop. To no surprise, her late-night look was anything but laidback — in fact, it felt especially red carpet-worthy. The fashion muse turned heads in the aforementioned Maison Margiela moment. Originally seen on the label’s Fall/Winter 2011 runway, the sleeveless vest was adorned with blonde goat fur from top to bottom in varying lengths. Even the stand collar was covered in silky tresses. Fans believe she got her hands on this recently-sold TheRealReal listing. Then, Kardashian slipped on leather pantaboots from Balenciaga — the beloved form-fitting pant boot-hybird. Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Julia Fox (to name a few) are also fans of the style. To ensure all eyes were on her co-ord, the A-lister skipped accessories altogether.

BACKGRID

Yes, Kardashian’s vest debuted over a decade ago, but hair-like shearling styles have been dominating the recent fashion scene — especially last year. In Feb. 2024, Rihanna modeled her new Fenty x Puma Avanti Pony Hair Sneakers with a vintage faux fur Dolce & Gabbana coat circa Fall 2001. That same month, Bella Thorne popped up at the Christian Cowan runway show in a custom faux fur mini dress, also from the New York-based designer. Then, in April, Doja Cat headlined Coachella in a human hair-covered bodysuit created by Charlie Le Mindu.

All this to say? Make way for more hairy attire this spring. Who knows? Maybe Kardashian’s sisters will get in on the furry fun next.