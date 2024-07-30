More so than any of her famous siblings, Kourtney Kardashian is one who prefers to stick to her style signatures. She might evolve her personal aesthetic every handful of years, sure, but she by and large likes to keep things pretty consistent in between. Since linking up with now-husband Travis Barker in 2021, for instance, it’s been all about her sleek bob, dark clothing, and an overall goth-glam look. But if there’s one thing Kardashian’s willing to shake it all up for, it’s her wellness brand Lemme and its assorted photoshoots. For the latest campaign, Kardashian’s big, teased hair is both a fun throwback to a decade gone by and a seriously of-the-moment hairstyle. Plenty of celebrities have been dabbling in ‘60s beauty references, but Kardashian’s entire photoshoot setup is proof that few can do it better.

The concept for the brand’s Lemme Glow Lollipops is centered around a late-’50s, early-’60s soda fountain, complete with a neon-illuminated jukebox, a Pink Ladies-worthy polkadot outfit, and candy strewn everywhere. Her take on the era’s signature hairstyle, though, might be the best part. Kardashian’s hair is long and loose, with tons of teased volume all through the crown. It creates a small beehive, where it’s then blended in with the rest of her artfully undone blowout.

Celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos created Kardashian’s vintage look for the Lemme shoot, and sultry incorporation of pumped-up volume is definitely one of his (many) specialities. Before sharing the final shots of the soda fountain-themed photos, Kardashian posted a series of pictures in which she has a lot of teasing in her ponytail, too. The difference, however, is that styling read a lot more 2000s-inspired. Who could forget the puffed ponytails and hair poufs that ruled the early aughts?

As usual, though, Kardashian’s finger is firmly on the pulse. Tons of ‘60s-inspired hair, makeup, and outfits have been popping up on red carpets this summer. There was Kerry Washington’s French twist, Kaia Gerber’s teased, headband-accented look, and Tracee Ellis Ross’ big, flipped ponytail at the 2024 Emmy Awards. After a few years of relaxed, ‘70s-style hair, it seems like things are getting a little more vintage from here on out.