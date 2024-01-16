A-listers have been waiting to celebrate the 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards for a while, but the event’s postponement meant more time to prepare and plot out all those standout hair, makeup, and nail choices. The Jan. 15 red carpet, live from Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater, was crowded with the usual mix of cutting-edge trends and more classic approaches, but there’s one aesthetic that seems to have won over a disproportionate number of stars. ‘60s hairstyles at the 2023 Emmy Awards were an especially popular choice, adding interesting shape, volume, structure, and even accessories to the evening’s most standout looks. Hollywood’s top TV talent might be gathered to celebrate the best in programming from the past two years, but judging by several of the chicest hair moments on the carpet, it looks more like a retro broadcast.

The decade’s influence showed up very early on in the evening, with teased crowns, Brigitte Bardot-esque poufs, and flipped ends on fan favorites like Ayo Edebiri, and Jennifer Coolidge. There were more subtle incorporations of beloved ‘60s signatures — hello, Jenna Ortega’s curtain bangs — but the more overt the reference, the better — just look at Tracee Ellis Ross’s vintage, voluminous ponytail.

Below, explore the ‘60s hair trend from the 2023 Emmy Awards, an aesthetic you’re sure to see more and more of as the year continues.

Aubrey Plaza

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

So many elements of Plaza’s Emmys look would be at home in the actual ‘60s — there’s her looping hoop earrings, the half-up hair positioning, and all that volume above her open-parted curtain bangs. Mark Townsend crafted her hairstyle for the evening, using Olaplex dry shampoo in her fringe for hold and freshness throughout the event.

Riley Keough

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

There are layers to Keough’s retro Emmys look, and it starts with her rock royalty DNA. Factor in her nomination for Daisy Jones & The Six, which spans through the ‘60s and ‘70s, and it seems like a vintage half-pony with a black satin ribbon was really the only way to go here. Gregory Russell crafted the partial updo using Pureology products and Great Lengths extensions for even more glamour.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Speaking of legendary genes — ‘60s icons don’t come bigger than Ross’s mother, and she clearly inherited all of her style skills. The major height in her ponytail nails one of the decade’s top mod trends, underscored by the flipped-out ends and — of course — that velvety red lipstick. It’s unclear exactly which hairstylist crafted the updo, but they surely used products from Ross’s Pattern Beauty line.

Jennifer Coolidge

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

At this point, sultry ‘60s glamour is Coolidge’s award show calling card. She dialed it up to 11 this year, though, with the best Bardot pouf and the curtain bangs that fall down on either side of it. Gently teasing hair with backcombing is the best way to get that retro height.

Jenna Ortega

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

A more low-key incorporation of the trend, Ortega’s Jenny Cho-styled curtain bangs created the cutest frame for her soft, pastel makeup. The tapered bangs were as big a hit in the ‘60s as they are today.

Ayo Edebiri

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Styled by Ro Morgan using Maui Moisture products, Edebiri’s short, chic bob can go from 2024 to 1960s just by flipping out her jaw-length ends. It’s as effortless as it is elegant.