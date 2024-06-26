Chanel is intrinsically tied to nostalgia. The tweed skirt suits, the pearls, the bows; even its most modernized styles include nods to the past. It might have been this inherent retro sensibility that inspired Kerry Washington’s hairstyle for Chanel’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024 show, because her chic baby beehive was channeling ‘60s icons like Brigitte Bardot and Audrey Hepburn — but updated in a way that’s so true to her mercurial beauty style. In other words, totally fresh.

The runway show, which took place on Monday, June 25th at the Palais Garnier, was as glamorous an affair as you’d expect. From the historic setting to the dramatic couture to the A-list guest list that included Naomi Campbell, Michelle Williams, and Keira Knightley, the event was an epic celebration of the fashion house’s past and present. That said, Washington’s hairstyle fit right in.

The Scandal star’s baby beehive was the perfect accompaniment to her black-and-white skirt suit with an attached layer of black tulle. However, her complete beauty look included a few elements that brought her decidedly into 2024. As for the hair, Washington’s trusted team of Rob Zangardi and James Catalano kept her natural curls intact. Traditional beehive styles are often either sleek and sculpted (think Hepburn or Barbara Streisand) or loosely tousled (like Bardot). They were also often sky-high. By highlighting the actor’s own texture and scaling back the height and volume, it feels instantly updated and actually so wearable. She also modernized the look by sticking to a simple, soft makeup look — using a a face of Chanel products, obviously — as opposed to more ‘60s tropes, like a graphic cat eye.

And Washington isn’t the only celebrity co-signing the resurgence of this retro hairstyle. Keke Palmer, Elle Washington, and Lana Del Rey have all sported beehive variations in recent history. So if you were concerned this updo would leave you looking stuck in the past, let these stylish stars show you otherwise. Follow their lead and try it out for your next glam event, and be sure to incorporate some modern touches with your wardrobe and beauty if you want to avoid looking too dated.