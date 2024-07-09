While fans certainly haven’t been devoid of any red carpet appearances from Scarlett Johansson this year, it’s been a minute since she’s blessed Instagram timelines with a stellar press tour. Her last promo trail was for the Wes Anderson-directed film, Asteroid City which hit theaters in June 2023. And while her custom Prada looks from that tour still live rent-free in fashion enthusiast’s minds, it’s time for another round of top-notch attire. Luckily, the fashion muse is back on the road for her newest film Fly Me To The Moon. If Johansson’s custom Prada gingham skirt set from the world premiere proves anything, it’s that this press tour is going to be one for the look books.

On July 8, after a long day of filming TV show appearances on The Today Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and more, Johansson made the grandest of entrances at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York. Before walking the red carpet with her husband, Colin Jost, the Avengers star posed for her own photo op to showcase her custom Prada co-ord. In a subtle approach to method dressing, the Prada brand ambassador paid homage to the film’s 1960s setting with matching gingham separates, starting with a cropped high-neck tank adorned with a pastel pink crystal trim. The beige gingham monochrome continued onto her bottoms — a figure-hugging maxi skirt which stretched well beyond her metallic silver sandals. From there, ScarJo elevated her retro-inspired ensemble with jewels from New York-based brand Taffin, including egg-shaped diamond drop earrings and mismatched statement rings.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

Since Johansson’s period rom-com doesn’t hit theaters until July 12, keep an eye out for her next promotional outfit in the coming days — no, hours. And while you can’t get your hands on Johansson’s exact gingham get-up (unless you have her stylist Kate Young on speed dial), you can still channel her applause-worthy moment via the curated edit below.