Here’s What Guests Wore To Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding Weekend In Italy

Just when you thought the Met Gala was the event of the year, along came Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding. The four-day affair, taking place in Portofino, Italy, is truly shaping out to be an extravaganza of dreams. But what else would one expect from a Kardashian? And while Kourtney’s ensembles from the weekend are sights to be seen in themselves, the guests’ fashion moments from the Kardashian-Barker wedding are delivering on all levels as well.

Shining brightly, of course, are the bride’s famous sisters — Kim and Khloé Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner — as well as mom Kris, who are all serving up some serious style, courtesy of designer du jour for the weekend, Dolce & Gabbana. Embracing all manner of black sheer dresses, vibrant leopard print, and body-hugging silhouettes, the Kardashian-Jenner women are taking bridal party fashion to another level. So much for not upstaging the bride!

Follow along as TZR rounds up the fashion highlights from Kourtney and Travis’ famous wedding guests. From evening dinners to daytime yacht parties, these ensembles are giving sultry Italian vacay vibes in the best way.

Check out the looks below for all the wedding guest outfit inspo, and be sure to check back as we reveal more outfits from the epic weekend.

Day 1

Kicking off the four-day affair, the Kardashian-Jenner crew gathered for a pre-wedding dinner on Friday, May 20. And if these nighttime looks are any indication, the wedding day itself is going to be nothing short of spectacular.

NINO/GC Images/Getty Images

Kim wore a sleek charcoal two-piece that featured a cool pant-footwear hybrid.

NINO/GC Images/Getty Images

Kendall’s approach to the buzzy ball skirt trend included this sheer ballerina-inspired number.

NINO/GC Images/Getty Images

Kylie donned coordinating accessories — knee-high stiletto moto boots and handbag — to complement her fitted mini dress.

NINO/GC Images/Getty Images

Khloé went for a corseted leopard-print gown for day one of the Kardashian-Barker affair.

NINO/GC Images/Getty Images

Kris’ sheer, mesh overlay dress felt seasonal, thanks to her sweet rattan bag.

Day 2

For the second day of wedding festivities, the bride and groom treated guests to a yacht ride (as one does). And, unsurprisingly, the looks were far from typical boating attire — not to mention all courtesy of D&G.

NINO/GC Images/Getty Images

Kylie dressed down her floral print midi (slightly) with easy flat slides and a rattan handbag.

NINO/GC Images/Getty Images

Khloé brought the heat with a taupe off-the-shoulder jersey dress that included an animal-print wrap skirt and thigh-high leather lace-up stiletto boots.

NINO/GC Images/Getty Images

Kendall opted for an easy co-ord set that featured a romantic floral print.

NINO/GC Images/Getty Images

Kim’s sheer black maxi dress almost felt understated compared to her ensemble from the previous evening.

NINO/GC Images/Getty Images

Kris took things up a notch in a leopard trapeze dress with billowing sleeves and feathered trim.

More to come...