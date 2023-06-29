A few weeks after Kourtney Kardashian publicly announced her pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert, the star and her husband Travis Barker threw a gender reveal party for their friends and family. The couple hosted guests at their home in L.A. for a fête filled with decor and food, from black heart balloons to a white cake decorated with the same sweet motif. For the occasion, Kardashian wore a pregnancy-friendly blue catsuit that spotlighted her growing bump. The turtleneck one-piece featured long-sleeves and a leather waistband skirt that blew in the wind.

The one-piece was a unique pick on Kardashian’s part, as most people don’t typically opt for this bodycon style at their gender reveal party. You’re more likely to see expectant mamas in floral wrap dresses or billowy Dôen-esque designs instead. That said, the Poosh founder’s catsuit felt more aligned with her personal style than ruffled silhouettes as she often wears sultry, curve-hugging pieces. There also seemed to be a special, hidden meaning behind her look: The color coincidentally matched the announcement that the couple are expecting a baby boy. (Guests found out this information in real-time via the couple’s cake, which when half eaten revealed the color blue.)

It appears the eldest Kardashian sister took the time to do a little mini maternity shoot at the event, too, as she shared multiple outfit pics on her IG. In one of the images she posted, the star wrote in the caption: “little drummer boy coming soon,” which was a sweet little nod to her musician hubby. The baby will be Kardashian and Barker’s first child together, joining a bustling household. The reality star and entrepreneur already has three kids — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — while the drummer has two children, Landon and Alabama.

As the Poosh creator completes the rest of her pregnancy journey, she’ll definitely document and share more of her maternity #OOTDs. If you’re expecting too, perhaps the looks will spark some styling inspo — TZR found similar catsuits to shop, below — or at the very least, be fun internet fodder to browse through as you lay on the couch.