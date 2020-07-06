When it comes to core nail polish colors, no collection is without at least one shade of pink, whether it be soft and sheer or bright and punchy. The classic bubblegum hue has maintained its coolness since the early days of Barbie, but each new era somehow settles into its own unique take on the classic shade. As for this summer's version of the ever-immortal pink nail trend: it's metallic, according to Kourtney Kardashian.

The 41-year-old's social media resembled a feminine, flowery Pinterest board over the weekend as she prepared for both the launch of a new Poosh cake collaboration and her daughter's upcoming birthday celebration. Crepe-colored roses made a series of appearances in posts featuring giant floral heart-shaped pool floaties and the prettiest Little House Confections cake you've ever seen. In one of the Instagram Stories, you can see that even her nails match the theme.

"Penelope's birthday week, so she picked my nail color," Kardashian captioned the clip. "She calls this hot pink with unicorn glitter." The to-be eight-year-old's description of her mother's nail polish color was, by no surprise, spot on. A shimmery, iridescent overlay gave the timeless fuchsia shade the 2020 update it deserved.

Shade-shifting nail polishes, in general, are staking their claims for the season, as demonstrated by ILNP's robust holographic range and OPI's entire summer collection, Hidden Prism, which includes six rainbow shades with added multichromatic glimmer. Kardashian's mani has a metallic silver sheen to it, solidifying the season's trend.

Her Instagram Story, in which she parades her enviable pink nails against a backdrop of complementary blooms, throws credit to manicurists Kim Truong (@kimkimnails) and Nails by Diem (@nailsbydiem), who both have worked their magic on most of the Kar-Jenner clan.

It's unclear which nail polish(es) Kardashian is actually wearing in the video, but you can get a similar look with these shimmery pinks, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.