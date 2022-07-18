There are only so many ways to change up your usual nude manicure — or so you thought. A timeless look like this won’t ever go out of style per se, but there are certainly times when you might grow tired of the same kind of manicure day in and day out, no matter how universally flattering it is. Thanks to the Instagram nail art boom, there are plenty of trendy solutions to the potential monotony of neutral nails (take the recent French manicure craze, for instance). However, Kourtney Kardashian’s nude nails have presented a new and wildly creative take on the look, and it bears a strong resemblance to a certain iconic shoe design.

The eldest Kardashian sister tends to go for simpler nail looks, whether that’s a solid black manicure or colored tips. So, it wasn’t too surprising to see her nail artist, Kim Truong, share an Instagram video of the star showing off nude nails in her usual almond shape. At first glance, it looks like your run-of-the-mill neutral set, but Kardashian then flips her hand around to reveal the underside of her nails, which are painted bright red.

“Peek-a-boo 💅🏼♥️,” Truong captioned the post, in which she also shared that she used The Gel Bottle Inc shades Naked and Diva to create the look, which mimics the two-toned design of Christian Louboutin’s red-bottomed stilettos. Similar to the legendary style, Kardashian’s subtle pop of color is both chic and memorable.

It’s not made explicitly clear what occasion Kardashian’s manicure is for, but her hair and makeup in the video are identical to what she wore for a recent day of filming her Hulu series, The Kardashians. Earlier this month, the Poosh founder shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the set in which she’s perched on a white couch and wearing a black patent leather dress.

Her hair, courtesy of stylist Irinel de León, is slicked back into a Y2K-inspired bun with face-framing pieces, which has been a go-to for Kardashian — and a lot of other celebs — lately. The star’s metallic eyeshadow and smoky liner (credited to makeup artist Leah Darcy) leaned into one of the star’s favorite recent beauty trends: chrome. Even before Hailey Bieber’s pearl nails went viral, Kardashian had been loving chrome nails, trying everything from chrome tips to mirror nails.

Did her peek-a-boo nails just spark the next big Instagram beauty trend? Only time will tell.