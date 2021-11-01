Halloween is technically over, but social media tells a different story. While the candy-filled weekend has come to a close, there's apparently still so much content left to be shared. This fact is evidenced by how many stars are flocking to Instagram to share photos of their insanely over-the-top (but oh-so-good) Halloween costumes. The best celebrity Halloween beauty looks this year featured lots of references to past eras, from the Rock ‘n Roll ‘80s to the pop-filled late ‘90s.

This year, some celebs even shared behind the scenes content from their makeup, hair, and nail sessions with their glam squads, because, yes, stars went all out for the occasion — arguably even more than in past years.

From Ciara's transformation into late music legend Selena to Kendall Jenner's Martian Girl-inspired ensemble, so many celebrity Halloween costumes required the help of an entire team of people. Likewise, many held full-on photo shoots to document their transformation. Hailey Bieber, for example, dressed as Britney Spears with the help of makeup artist Mary Phillips, hairstylist Clayton Hawkins, and fashion stylists Chloe & Chenelle Delgadillo. She donned a series of ensembles for photos, including, but not limited to, Spears' iconic red latex jumpsuit and her thong-over-pants moment.

Ahead, we've compiled 10 of the best celebrity Halloween beauty moments that are justifiably getting a ton of buzz on social media. Keep scrolling for a breakdown of the aforementioned looks — and more of TZR’s favorites.

Ciara

The singer recreated one of Selena's most famous looks from a performance at the Houston Astrodome in 1995. Taking diligent notes from the star's OG look, Ciara wore a fabulous red ensemble teamed with bangs and a bouncy blowout courtesy of César DeLeön Ramîrez. "I've been practicing learning Spanish and having the time of my life. So I wanted one of my costumes to reflect the LatinX culture, she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. "This was so much fun!"

Bebe Rexha

The “Me, Myself & I” singer dressed up as Anna Nicole Smith for Halloween and went as far as recreating the Playboy star’s wedding photos — which turned out jarringly accurate. Every element looks identical, from the flowers to her wedding gown, but her glam is brilliantly similar. She wore her hair in bouncy curls brought to life by Ramîrez and statement makeup by Dominique Della Maggiore.

Halle Bailey

This look from Halle Bailey was nothing short of epic. The singer channeled Janet Jackson for Halloween, recreating the "Discipline" singer's 2008 album cover. She recreated the star's skin-baring outfit and glam, wearing latex gloves with "Discipline" and "Janet" written on them. But, perhaps, the star of the whole look was her on-point glam, comprising wet-looking strands and super-defined eyes.

Chlöe Bailey

It must run in the family, because Halle’s sister Chlöe also, sent Instagram fans into a frenzy by dressing up as Betty Boop. Her hairstylist nailed the look with a spiky wig reminiscent of the cartoon character. Makeup artist and photographer Edwig Henson gave her purple eyeshadow, dramatic lashes, and a boldly defined pout to round out the sultry ensemble.

Hailey Bieber

The model went all out in recreating Britney Spears' most iconic looks, with help from Phillips, Hawkins, and Chloe & Chenelle Delgadillo. Hands down, the most notable beauty moment of all is her high pigtail braids and bangs, which the hairstylist accessorized with fuzzy pink scrunchies. The look, directly inspired by the pop star’s "...Baby One More Time” music video, was so spot on.

Kendall Jenner

Jenner surprised fans by dressing up as Martian Girl from the 1996 sci-fi film Mars Attacks! Her psychedelic dress is nearly identical to the original, as is her glam and a sky-high blonde hairdo, both of which look like they could be out of a high-fashion editorial. Phillips gave the 818 Tequila founder blue eyeshadow and a bold red pout to match the fictional character, while Jen Atkin perfected that wild wig.

Megan Thee Stallion

Taking home the award for best nails of the evening goes to the “Savage” hitmaker, whose fresh acrylics set was the perfect addition to her Cruella De Vil costume. She, of course, rocked a black and white wig, and made the look her own by debuting an eye-catching makeup look comprising a bold cat-eye and inner corner eyeliner on her lower lash line.

Blackpink’s Jennie

Jennie's Medusa-inspired glam is positively breathtaking. The performer chose to keep her makeup on the natural side, opting for a low-key cat-eye and glossy lips. It's her snake headpiece, styled in her wavy, center-parted locks, teamed with her under-eye jewels that take her glam from everyday chic to Halloween-creepy.

Camila Cabello

Despite procrastinating her Halloween costume, the singer managed to step out in a fabulous look. She rocked jewels around her eyes and a flower crown, topped off with red lipstick. "My makeshift last min Halloween costume," she wrote in her Instagram post's accompanying caption. "Feliz Día de Muertos."

Olivia Rodrigo

The Disney Channel alum recreated an outfit Michelle Pfeiffer's character Elvira Hancock wore in the 1983 crime film Scarface. She wore a blue slip dress paired with a blonde wig to cover her brunette strands and captioned her Instagram post with one of the actress's lines from the movie: "not ur baby."

Saweetie

The chart-topper epically recreated Halle Berry’s costume from the 2004 Catwoman film. Better yet, the actress made a cameo in the video the rapper shared to Instagram. To complement her edgy outfit and black ski mask, Saweetie wore her hair in a low bun, bold lashes, and the performer’s favorite: lip gloss.