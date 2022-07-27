Kourtney Kardashian is practically a trendsetter by birthright — as the eldest in a seriously stylish family, she helped set the precedent for everything to come (Balenciaga-clad and otherwise). Even if she’s not the one to personally ignite a craze, she’s at least early to it. Case in point? Kardashian’s adoption of what’s sure to be a hilariously controversial fad: toenail art. Yes, Kourtney Kardashian’s pedicure art — complete with a looping blue cursive lettering across her big toe — is the latest way to express individuality through beauty. Kardashian’s already proclaimed her love for husband Travis Barker on her fingernails, so why shouldn’t her pedicure be able to get in on the romance? And with the added nail art real estate toenails afford, the possibilities are pretty much endless.

Kardashian’s toenail art first appeared on Barker’s Instagram Story, a caption-less shot of the couple lounging in a rather intimate, feet-first position. With his tattooed arms wrapped around her (admittedly very well kept) toes, fans get a clear look at Kardashian’s baby-pink polish shade and the scrawling blue script snaking across them all. Without Law & Order: SUV-level photo enhancement software, it’s hard to make out exactly what her toe nail art says — but based on her penchant for all things Kravis, there’s a fair chance it’s another sweet tribute to her new husband.

Though some will always have a strong reaction to all things foot-related one way or another, Kardashian’s decorative toes are just the inevitable next phase of the nail art craze — especially this season. Summer is all about open-toed shoes anyway, so why not kick your next pedicure into high gear with special nail art?

While pedicure art has yet to reach the widespread popularity enjoyed by its fingernail-focused counterparts, the concept isn’t exactly new. Who can forget the proliferation of those iconic, airbrushed island silhouettes and jumping dolphin motifs available at every strip mall nail store throughout the early aughts? Don’t just let the toe nail art be for vacations, though. Take a page out of Kardashian’s book and use them to fully express yourself — feet first.