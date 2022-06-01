Kourtney Kardashian’s multi-event, multi-continent wedding extravaganza has only just concluded, but curious fans (as in, absolutely everyone) are still hungry for details on the elaborate ceremonies — all three of them, that is. While it might still be a little while to learn the full scope of Kardashian and Travis Barker’s high-flying Italian celebrations, more information is starting to roll in on their Vegas and courthouse weddings — and it’s just as captivating as you’d expect. In May’s final days, for example, the bride’s manicure for her legal courthouse wedding was finally revealed. Kourtney Kardashian’s red French tip nails, paired with her heart-embellished white mini-dress and traditional veil, added another pop of color to her classic-meets-eclectic wedding style.

The best part, though, is that this is no ordinary French manicure — celebrity nail artist Kim Truong added a single ruby-red Swarovski crystal to the base of each individual nail, close to the cuticle. The added shine, color, and interesting placement elevate the entire manicure and, by extension, her entire bridal look.

In a sweet twist, Kardashian’s marriage manicure is pretty similar to the one she famously wore in the Instagram photo officially announcing her partnership with Barker. In the Instagram post, the two are holding hands in the car on Valentine’s Day and Kardashian’s nails are emblazoned with cherry-red, heart-shaped tips.

The wedding-day beauty update comes as Kardashian shares her own photo dump from the big day, in which fans can get a much closer look at her bridal look and Barker’s own groom aesthetic. Initially, the photos the reality star shared were all greyscale, but the new, fully in-color drop brings the love-filled courthouse ceremony to life. The pair each wore velvet oxblood shoes, and their wedding bands are both equally diamond-encrusted — exactly what you would expect from the glamorous, detail-obsessed couple.

Considering you can practically feel Kardashian’s marital bliss radiating from her Instagram captions, it’s a good idea to keep an eye out for the next set of detail-rich photos — they could pop up at any second now.