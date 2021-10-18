Kourtney Kardashian’s Unique Engagement Ring Merges Tradition With Modernity

Sunday nights are notoriously undramatic. Your nighttime routine might include sipping a cup of sleepy time tea or watching Netflix until you start dozing off. For Kourtney Kardashian, however, her weekend was far from uneventful. On Oct. 17, Travis Barker proposed to her with a romantic display consisting of massive rose arrangements, lit candles, and a perfectly timed sunset that consumed the horizon. The proposal took place on a beach in Montecito, California. And, of course, Barker presented Kardashian with an engagement ring of the same fairytale caliber as his proposal: a stunning, large oval-cut diamond set on a thin pavé diamond-encrusted band.

Once the news broke, Kardashian’s sisters took to their respective social media accounts to share their excitement and offered fans a welcome glimpse of her new engagement bauble. Kim Kardashian shared a video on Twitter of her sister and Barker cuddling, with the last few seconds spent zooming in on her sister’s new diamond piece. She set the close-up video to Bruno Mars’ romantic hit “Marry You” and captioned it, “KRAVIS FOREVER.” Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner shared an Instagram story that offered another zoomed-in glimpse of Kardashian’s large engagement ring, too, which helped viewers see just how elegantly oversized the piece was.

If you’ve been keeping an eye on the eldest Kardashian’s recent style evolution (she’s been shifting toward an edgy vibe ever since coupling up with the Blink-182 drummer), you’ll be interested to know that her romantic bauble represents her new aesthetic perfectly. Soft, oval-cut diamonds are a common design amongst conventional brides, but Kardashian’s ring goes in an unexpected direction. Hers features an exaggerated and elongated oblong design, making the ring feel like a playful twist on bridal customs. In other words, her new diamond sparkler merges tradition with modernity, a concept also seen in recent outfits where she’s swapped her standard West Coast minimalism for a fresh, gothic vibe.

As for the specifics of Kardashian’s new piece, Jenny Luker, the president of PGI USA Jewelry Inc, shares her industry insight with TZR. “[Her] oval diamond is spectacular at around eight to 10 carats on a thin pavé diamond band, most likely set in platinum, as it will hold the diamonds more securely. I would estimate this ring costs north of $500,000,” she shares. Luker also hypothesizes that the massive bauble will live many life spans within the Kardashian clan. “Since platinum lasts for generations, this ring will likely become an heirloom that Kourtney could pass along to her children,” Luker adds.

In addition, rare-cut diamonds, like Kardashian’s oval design, have become a major engagement ring trend in 2021. And with brides-to-be continuing to shirk tradition as they plan their nuptials in a post-pandemic era, experts predict unexpectedly cut diamonds will only grow in popularity. To shop the trending look, you’ll find a few rings similar to Kardashian’s oval design, below. You can bookmark them for future engagement inspo, or perhaps send them to your partner as a not-so-subtle nudge.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.