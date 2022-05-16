There are two types of couples: those with long engagements — who take their time to plan every little wedding detail — and those who say, “I do” as quickly as possible because if you’re in love, why wait? Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian fall into this latter category as the duo are all about spontaneity when it comes to their relationship. That’s why they surprised fans by getting legally married on Sunday, May 15 after getting engaged back in October 2021. For the ceremony at the courthouse, Kardashian’s wedding dress was a flirty mini white number. The look was short, sweet, and sensual — perfect for the sunny, Santa Monica location.

Based on the photos, the dress hits Kardashian’s leg mid-thigh while the bodice is a bustier style. A crystal heart design laid squarely in the center of the dress, serving as a motif for love and romance. Kardashian wore an accompanying short white veil, which went slightly past her shoulders. As for her accessories, the Poosh founder was spotted in a pair of velvet burgundy pumps and wore a simple cross necklace. At one point, she carried a black Balenciaga Motorcycle Bag in lieu of a fancy clutch. Barker, meanwhile, wore a black suit with velvet maroon-colored flatform sneakers — no doubt to match his bride.

The courthouse ceremony appeared to be small and intimate, with photos revealing that Kardashian’s grandmother MJ was in attendance as well as Barker’s father. Later that same day, Barker’s 16-year-old daughter Alabama live streamed him and Kardashian in each other’s arms to her 2 million TikTok followers. In the video, Kardashian was still in her wedding day look and had a bright smile on her face.

For those who wondered if the joyous weekend celebration was the couple’s official wedding ceremony — it’s not. According to TMZ, Barker and Kardashian are planning a more elaborate nuptial in Italy, although the date for that affair has yet to be revealed. While you await more lavish wedding day outfits from Kardashian — and from the rest of her family — you can draw inspiration from her current look. The white mini dress serves as a dressy and cute option to get married in, whether you’re in the courthouse, in your backyard, or eloping.

